Who are the immigrants who would benefit from Biden’s new plan



President Biden seeks to improve the immigration system.

President Joe biden He promised in the campaign to modify the immigration system, something that experts considered a challenge in the face of more than 900 changes made by the previous administration, but according to a plan still in process, the Democrat seeks to facilitate the processes through legal means.

The project establishes the route that the Department of Homeland Security, led by Alejandro Mayorkas, would follow to ease the way for vulnerable immigrants and those with high training.The New York Times advanced on the 46-page document.

The plan dated May 3 is titled “DHS. Plan to restore confidence in our legal immigration system ”.

Although the report does not specify it, the bill appears to follow the executive order signed on February 2 by President Biden, which directs the Department of Justice and DHS to lead adjustments to improve the immigration system for non-citizens seeking protections in legal form.

The Times advance considers at least seven types of immigrants who would be benefited.

>> Highly skilled workers

>> Victims of trafficking

>> Families of Americans living abroad

>> American Indian born in Canada

>> Refugees

>> Asylum seekers

>> Farmers

It should be noted that although the Biden Administration cannot change the Nationality and Immigration Law (INA), it is possible to implement new interpretations of the rule, in order to establish different guidelines, which can make the processes more friendly for immigrants.

Looking to explain how then-President-elect Biden could change immigration rules, the lawyer Nelson Castillo, who practices in California, explained to this newspaper that each administration can make an interpretation of the INA, tightening or relaxing rules.

“There are executive actions and regulations on how to implement existing laws, many of which have gone through a scrutiny process that has given notice to the public; they integrate the comments, and then it is implemented ”, explained Castillo.

The new proposal led by Secretary Mayorkas promotes rules that lead to that new route promised during the campaign by President Biden, to ensure that the United States returns to its character as a “nation of opportunities and welcome, in parallel with immigration reform. .

There are some changes that are specified, such as that people who file their immigration application online could pay less in fees or even obtain an exemption, in a way totally contrary to the so-called public charge rule that the former president tried to impose. Donald trump and that she was disappeared by Biden.

The proposal has no implementation date, but June was named the National Migrant Heritage Month, which could establish a route.

“In every generation throughout our history, wave after wave of immigrants have enriched our nation and made us better, stronger, more innovative, and more prosperous.“, Recognizes the president in his declaration of this Monday. “American history includes the story of brave families who ventured here, centuries ago or this year, from all over the world to seek new possibilities and help shape our nation.”