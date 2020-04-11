Like all the programs with guests from Argentine television, PH, Podemos Hablar and the cycles of Mirtha Legrand, by Telefe and El Trece respectively, had to modify their format in order to continue airing. In the first case, since the mandatory quarantine was decreed for celebrities who participate in the “meeting point” they do it in a “virtual” way from their homes through giant screens. While in the second, the diva decided to isolate herself at home to prevent a possible spread of coronavirus and she is replaced by her granddaughter, Juana Viale.

In this way, the two most watched television stations manage to continue broadcasting their “battlehorses” by the rating of the weekends, which they have already confirmed their new guests.

On Saturday, from 9 pm on El Trece, La Noche de Mirtha will be attended by the journalist Luciana Geuna, the Economist José Luis Espert, the deputy of Together for Change Carolina Píparo, and the journalist Diego Cabot.

At 22 o’clock on Telefe, Andy Kusnetzoff will try to obtain the most intimate testimonies of his guests who, will be present through the giant screen and that will be four, and not six as before. The famous will be the host Vero Lozano, the actress Eva De Dominici, the former boxer Sergio Wonderful Martinez and the actor Diego Olivera.

Then Andy will share the table with dr. Jorge Tartaglione and the writer Hernán Casciari. There, in addition, they will communicate with the former president of Uruguay Joseph Pepe Mujica and the patient recovered from Covid-19 Nelson Martinez.

On Sunday from 13 on El Trece, also with the driving of Juana Viale, Lunch with Mirtha Legrand will have a new broadcast. The guests at the historic table are the philosopher Darius Sztajnszrajber; driver Nicolas Magaldi; the doctor in education, biologist and researcher at CONICET Melina Furman; and the pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist Facundo Nogueira.

In the first replacement for her grandmother, Juana Viale gave a monologue about her vision regarding the current delicate situation. “It is not easy to be hereAs I know that quarantine is not easy, or in other words, compulsory social isolation in their homes. But I feel that as a society we can do it, and even more, we should be an example. Not like the irresponsible geniuses who went to Villa Gesell and Pinamar, because this is not being on vacation. And also add the cunning man who got on the boat with the positive coronavirus, ran away from the clinic and took a medicine to lower his temperature, and thus forced 400 people who were on the boat to total isolation. It is a degree of irresponsibility that does no one any good, that is clear, ”he said.

According to his words, she is not “replacing anyone”, but is “making a modest contribution to this situation that has everyone on edge because of the so small and so large coronavirus” In this sense, he explained: “My grandmother, the much-loved Mirtha Legrand, is not going to do her program because she is old enough to be in the high risk group and a great feeling of responsibility. So, being ‘the granddaughter of’, with great pride I say it, I decided to help with this cause, which is to communicate ”.