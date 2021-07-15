Who are the figures with the most followers?

Twitter started working in 2006 and became one of the most important social networks. Here, the influences with the most followers.

15 years ago, it started working Twitter. The bird application, where any user can give their opinion, express themselves freely and connect with the world, has been in operation for more than a decade.

After the birth of Facebook in 2004 and Youtube in 2005, came Twitter to offer its users a kind of free will.

On July 15, 2006, the first appearance was made with the first tweet previously made by Jack dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, on March 21 of that year at 12:50 pm, which said “just setting my twtrr” (adjusting my twtrr).

From there, there was no going back. Although for many, it is called the “toxic” social network, where verbal violence can be appreciated more than in any other platform. The only limitation is space.

But, if we go to the positive side of this platform, it is a space for debate, exchange of opinions and a place where immediacy is its main key.

Over the years, celebrities, politicians, activists from different sectors and even the general public, have used this medium to connect with other people.

A) Yes, raising more than 328 million active users, is one of the largest social networks in history.

Who are the users with the most followers on Twitter?

Although one would expect it to be a figure in the entertainment world, it turns out that it is politics that tops the list of influences.

And without surprising us, Barack Obama It is on the podium of the users with the most followers, collecting more than 129 million followers. Obama joined the platform in March 2007.

Next, the music breaks down the walls and surpassing 113 million followers we find to Justin Bieber, joining the platform in March 2009.

Third, with 108 million we have Katy Perry, who turned 12 years old on Twitter in February.

Followed by Rihanna, with 102 million followers, active since October 2009.

In fifth place and representing the world of sport, it is positioned Cristiano Ronaldo, surpassing 92 million followers, almost doubling the number of followers of Neymar, who is in 23rd place.

In sixth place, although with his account temporarily suspended, we find the controversial former president of the United States Donald trump, who collects more than 88 million followers.

