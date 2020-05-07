Who are the favorites to win at WWE MITB 2020?

Who are the favorites to win at WWE MITB 2020? | So are the bets for the next WWE PPV.

WWE Money in The Bank has always been one of the events that has most caught the attention of WWE fans. The WWE 2020 edition will be very special, since it will be held at the WWE headquarters. For the first time ever WWE men’s and women’s ladder match will take place at the same time, and wrestlers will have to climb the Titan Tower to get the briefcase.

Who will come out as WWE champion at MITB 2020?

The betting lines are now available for Money in the Bank, where McIntyre comes out as a big favorite according to SportsBettingDime.com with odds of -500 over Rollins +300. There are plenty of other potential opponents to beat McIntyre beyond Rollins, therefore Rollins is likely to be nothing more than a placeholder program for McIntyre right now.

In general lines we see that the champions will retain the championship in the PPV, since Bayley and Braun Strowman also start with an advantage in betting, although the giant has it more complicated against Bray Wyatt.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.