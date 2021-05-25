Who are the Eternals? Meet the cast of the Marvel movie

Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, confirmed at the last San Diego Comic Con the inclusion of the film about the Eternals in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for its acronym in English). Chloé zhao (“Songs My Brothers Taught Me”, “The Rider”) will direct the film based on a script by Matthew Y Ryan firpo (the next “Ruin”).

Before moving on to the cast and its characters (the objective of these lines) a little history to place us.

Who are the Eternals?

The Eternals (homo immortalis) came to the vignettes from the hand of Jack Kirby in “The Eternals # 1” (July 1976). They are a race of superhumans created by the Celestials when they visited Earth 5 million years ago, an independent branch of the evolutionary process that originated intelligent life on our planet. The Eternals were conceived to protect our world, a mission that directly confronts them with the unstable and grotesque Deviants with whom they share origin.

All Eternals are telepaths, super strong and quasi-immortal, they can also fly, transmute organic and inorganic matter, create illusions, teleport and generate various forms of energy with their bodies (heat, light and other electromagnetic radiation). Furthermore, because there were no abilities left in the universe, groups of at least three Eternals can merge into the One-Mind, a powerful psychic entity that embodies the collective power of each being that formed it.

These characters can enhance a specific ability to the detriment of the rest.

The Eternals have no free will, they cannot leave the Milky Way or harm the Celestials. Furthermore, they are programmed to defend their creators from any attack.

The cast of Eternals

Angelina Jolie (Girl, Interrupted; Maleficent saga) – Thena

Daughter of Zuras the leader of the Eternals who live on Earth, she was born in Olympia, Greece and owes her name to the Goddess Athena. He possesses a great intellect, prowess in battle and the ability to emit rays of energy more developed than his race. She had a relationship with Kro, leader of the Deviants, from which she gave birth to twins. Thena worked as a researcher at Stark Enterprises, belongs to the Third Generation of Eternals and debuted in “The Eternals # 5” (November 1976) by the hand of Jack Kirby.

Salma Hayek (Frida, The Hitman´s Bodyguard saga) – Ajak

In the cartoons Ajak is a man, he was born in the Polaria area, Russia, the result of the union between Rakar and Amaa. Former member of Los Eternos Polares who settled in Central America, where the Aztecs believed that he was the God Quetzalcoatl and the Incas Tecumotzin, Lord of Flight. Ajak can communicate directly with the Celestials and is recognized as the greatest warrior of his race. It belongs to the Third Generation of Eternals and was created by Jack Kirby, who featured it in “The Eternals # 2” (August 1976).

In the MCU this character will be the leader of the group.

Richard Madden (Game of Thrones, Bodyguard) – Ikaris

He is one of the most recognized Eternals and a great protector of the human race. He shares with Ajak his birthplace and former affiliation with The Polar Eternals. Son of Virako and father of the human Icarus (yes, the one of all the life). The levitation ability in Ikaris is the most powerful within its race. He became for a time a professional wrestler named Iceberg. It comes from the Third Generation of Eternals. Jack Kirby, its creator, introduced it in the first issue of the comics.

Kumail Nanjiani (Men In Black: International, Stuber) – Kingo Sunen

It comes from a Japanese settlement of Eternals in the mountains overlooking Hokkaido. He dedicated centuries of his life to study the ways of the Samurai, becoming one of the best swordsmen on the planet. Despite his powers, he prefers to fight in the traditional samurai way. Kingo Sunen is an action star in Japanese cinema, belongs to the Fourth Generation of Eternals and debuted in “The Eternals # 11” (May 1977) thanks to Jack Kirby.

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Child’s Play) – Phastos

His origin is unknown, only that he knows that he already lived in ancient Greece where the Greeks confused him with the God Hephaestus. He is the greatest inventor and engineer of the Eternals, he has created numerous weapons and inventions including the sword of Kingo Sunen. Phastos lives in constant sorrow and melancholy since he does not know his origin, these feelings lead him to refrain from fighting. He debuted in “The Eternals # 9” (March 1977) by Peter Gillis and Sal Buscema.

Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead, New Amsterdam) – Makkari

Another sex change with respect to the comic, Makkari was born in Olympia, Greece as a result of the relationship between Verona and Mara. He is known for being the fastest of his race, the prophet of the Sleeping Celestial and the one who has been most involved in events on earth: in ancient Rome he was confused with the God Mercury, he studied philosophy with Plato, he taught writing to Egyptians, witnessed the Battle of the Alamo and even instructed the great Elvis a bit. It comes from the Fourth Generation of Eternals and debuted in “The Eternals # 5” (November 1976) thanks to Jack Kirby and Martin A. Bursten.

Actress Lauren Ridloff is deaf so Makkari will be the MCU’s first deaf superhero.

Don-seok Ma (Train to Busan, The Outlaws) – Gilgamesh / The Forgotten One

Often mistaken for Hercules for his exploits, Gilgamesh is the physically strongest of his race and the best melee combatant. He suffered from temporary blindness for which he physiologically developed a kind of radar that allowed him to orient himself. Gilgamesh was part of the Avengers and comes from the Second Generation of Eternals. It was created by Jack Kirby who featured it in “The Eternals # 13” (July 1977).

Lia McHugh (The Lodge, Into the Dark) – Sprite

The last sex change (so far), Sprite was born in Olympia, Greece, he is the most powerful Eternal creating illusions, an ability that he makes the most of since he is considered a joker and a liar. He belongs to the Fifth Generation of Eternals and his appearance is that of a 12-year-old boy. It was introduced by Jack Kirby in “The Eternals # 9” (March 1977).

Kevin Feige described him as: “One of the longest-lived beings in the MCU played by the youngest member of the Eternals cast.”

Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, Captain Marvel) – Sersi

He was born in Olympia, Greece as a result of the relationship between Hellos and Perse. His ability to transmute matter is the most developed within his species, this ability was very well received during his time with the Avengers. He chose the human Dane Whitman / Black Knight to be his Gann Josin, a telepathic-empathic bond that turns the Eternal and his chosen companion into soulmates for life. Sersi comes from the Fourth Generation of Eternals and debuted in “The Eternals # 3” (September 1976) thanks to Jack Kirby.

Kevin Feige informed that he will be the protagonist of the film.

Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk, Chernobyl) – Druig

Valkin’s son shares a birthplace with Ajak and his cousin Ikaris. In addition to his great intelligence, he has excellent abilities in the transmutation of matter, almost at the level of Sersi. He was part of the KGB and was an important member of the Vorozheika government. This representative of the Fourth Generation of Eternals saw the light, thanks to Jack Kirby, in “The Eternals # 11” (May 1977).

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones, How to Train Your Dragon saga) – Dane Whitman / Black Knight

The only confirmed non-Eternal character (so far). He is a great horseman, an expert melee combatant, an excellent swordsman and a remarkable physical-geneticist. He rides a winged horse and carries the Ebon Sword, a weapon forged by the magician Merlin with the metal of a meteorite. The Sword is indestructible, immune to all kinds of magic, it can cut almost any substance and remove magic enchantments. Dane Whitman is a member of the Avengers and was part of the Heroes for Hire. He debuted in “Avengers # 47” (December 1967) by the Roy Thomas-George Tuska-John Verpoorten trio.

Eternals is one of the incognito films of Phase 4, its characters are unknown to most of the public and the director-scriptwriter tandem are debutants within superhero films. Doubts would prey on the project were it not for its star cast. Marvel tries to make a new Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, we hope it will navigate smoothly within the turbulent waters of criticism, because with the box office for a while there have been no storm clouds in Marvel villa.