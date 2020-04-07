Basketball continues to evolve and it is increasingly common to find total players, men of the future who have come to the present to squander everything established in the sport and build a legacy. The NBA Experience one of its most glorious moments in history with the confluence of unblemished professionals in terms of discipline, brimming with talent and intelligence on the track and with a huge physique. Players capable of establishing themselves as leaders on both sides of the court, of assisting, rebounding and scoring with high percentages. Considering the rating used by ESPN that could be assimilated to the assessment of FIBA ​​basketball, where all the positive and negative aspects of the statistical sheet are taken into account, interesting conclusions can be drawn.

One of them is the presence of only two interior players among the ten best records, as long as we consider Giannis Antetokounmpo as an exterior. They are Anthony Davis and Karl Anthony Towns. This shows that basketball today is governed by tall, strong men, capable of playing in almost all positions with versatility and nullifying the effectiveness of classic centers, in clear decline in the league. Another curious fact is to see that among the best in this classification there are four players belonging to teams without aspirations to the ring and who are out of playoff positions.

The data reaffirms the feeling that there are several total players in the league: Lebron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, although the filtration of James Harden Among them confirms the upward trend of the Rockets in defense. Impressive to see how too Rusell Westbrook it is among the best in this ranking, suggesting the need for Texans to be better positioned. Among the absent in first positions it stands out Nikola Jokic, Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul, Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons, very balanced players who do everything on the court. These are the Top-rated 10 NBA players.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 54.4

two. James Harden: 53.9

3. Luka Doncic: 50.5

Four. Lebron James: 50.2

5. Karl-Anthony Towns: 47.7

6. Bring young: 47.2

7. Anthony Davis: 47.1

8. Damian Lillard: 47.1

9. Russell Westbrook: 46.1

10. Bradley Beal: 45.3

