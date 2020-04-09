It is one of the least attractive but most important disciplines of basketball. Any team aspiring to the ring must present a high percentage of success in free throws and having a specialist in these competitions is imperative if they are to achieve glory. It is not usual for any of the great stars of the NBA present one of the best percentages. The recurrence when going to the line as well as the accumulated wear and tear of being the axis in each attack, cause the leaders to be external and secondary players. The maxim is fulfilled in this 2019/2020 season, with a list in which there are many details that are worth describing.

One of them is the absolute absence of interior players among the most effective. To find something similar to a center you have to go to position 30, occupied by Kevin Love with a percentage of 85.39%. The other loophole of inside players with a good hand from this distance is Anthony Davis, whose merit is enormous since he has thrown a whopping 457 times from this distance, hitting 386, which is 84.46%. In addition, it is necessary to mention the great effectiveness of Ricky Rubio, whose mechanics does nothing but improve and allows it to figure as 31 on this list, with a commendable percentage of 85.3%. Outside the top-20 we find stars like Bring Young, James Harden, Kyle Lowry, Donovan Mitchell or Kemba Walker, all of them hovering around 86% of success.

Very striking is a percentage that can be improved in Luka Doncic, which presents this course 75.2%. However, it does not come close to the severity of the percentages they incur. Lebron James (69.7%) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (63.3%). Both should improve if the season resumes for the playoffs, as some stars of direct rivals are much better. It is the case of Kawhi Leonard, which gets into the top-10 with a percentage of 88.86%. He is the most outstanding player among the best, in addition to Chris Paul, Khris Middleton and Devin Booker. These are the top ten free throw pitchers in the NBA so far this season.

1. Brad Wannamaker: 116 out of 118. 93.1%

two. Devin Booker: 405 out of 442. 91.63%

3. Khris Middleton: 178 out of 196. 90.82%

Four. Bojan Bogdanovic: 250 out of 277. 90.25%

5. JJ Reddick: 147 out of 163. 90.18%

6. Chris Paul: 225 out of 250. 90%

7. Alec Burks: 225 out of 251. 89.64%

8. Malcolm Brogdon: 145 out of 162. 89.51%

9. Jamal Murray158 of 177. 89.27%

10. Kawhi Leonard: 311 out of 350. 88.86%

