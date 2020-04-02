In a basketball as physical as it is today, the importance of having an accomplished capper is a non-negotiable necessity to be eligible for the ring. In the NBA there is no place for success without players able to intimidate, modify shots, force their opponents to rectify in the air and make mistakes and, of course, block. An effective, spectacular, forceful action that can change dynamics in an encounter due to the moral influence that it supposes. Some of the best plays at the end of a season are plugs, but this does not mean that their importance in the future of key games must be trivialized. Reviewing the 10 best cappers so far this year, fundamental aspects that need to be mentioned are obvious.

One of them is how the great favorites to the ring have an accomplished specialist in this fight. Brook López and Anthony Davis are key in the defensive game of Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, although the rest of the members in this select group, except Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner and Kristaps Porzingis, belong to teams without great aspirations. The smallball practiced by some teams leaves out players of these characteristics, but it is clear that having a born intimidator is a very important guarantee to be able to get the most out of it. What is evident is that outside players still have a hard time blocking in defensive aids. To find the best positioned, you have to go to position 18 on the list, with Robert Covington being the protagonist with an average of 1.3 caps. These are the 10 best cappers in the NBA:

1. Hassan Whiteside: 3.1 plugs per match

two. Brook López: 2.4 plugs per match

3. Anthony Davis: 2.4 plugs per match

Four. Myles Turner: 2.2 plugs per match

5. Kristaps Porzingis: 2.1 plugs per match

6. Rudy gobert: 2 caps per game

7. Mitchell robinson: 2 caps per game

8. LaMarcus Aldridge: 1.6 plugs per game

9. Andre Drummond: 1.6 plugs per game

10. Jaren Jackson Jr: 1.6 plugs per game

