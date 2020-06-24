Alberto de Mónaco was the first member of a Royal House to test positive for COVID-19 – . / Eric Gaillard

Albert of Monaco set off all the alarms when he became the first prince to catch COVID-19. In mid-March, just two days after giving a message of thanks to the Monegasque citizens and the health personnel of the Principality, his Communication office made the unexpected announcement. « His Royal Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, who had been tested earlier in the week, has tested positive for Covid-19. His health is not a cause for concern. The sovereign prince is receiving close follow-up from his doctor and specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital Center. ”

Once the positive diagnosis of the eldest son of King Raniero III and Grace Kelly was confirmed, the Sovereign was isolated in his Palace but did not stop working remotely. However, fear grew for the possible contagion of his wife, the princess charlene, and their children Jacques and Gabriella. For prevention, the former South African swimmer and the little princes moved to the summer palace of Roc Agel, a few kilometers from Monte Carlo.

Princess Charlene tested COVID-19 negative – . / Eric Gaillard

Fortunately, Alberto de Mónaco – who turned 62 on March 14 – only presented a slight flu-like illness accompanied by fever, cough, cold and dizziness. His wife, 42, tested negative.

During the time that his isolation lasted, the Sovereign asked the Monegasques to respect the measures of confinement and to limit personal contacts to a minimum. « Only the rigorous observation of these rules will stop the spread of the coronavirus, » he said in a statement.

Prince Charles, another member of a European Royal Household who was also infected with coronavirus – Ben Birchall / Pool via .

Just six after the positive diagnosis of Alberto de Mónaco, the case of the Prince carlos, heir to the British throne. At 71, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, graced the front page of all the newspapers and went to Balmoral Castle, Scotland, to serve quarantine. However, she only had mild symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell.

His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, 72, was also tested and passed the separate quarantine of her husband. However, as with Princess Charlene, the Duchess of Cornwall was also uninfected.

Once Prince Charles recovered, Alberto de Monaco came out to deny the rumors that claimed that, at a meeting in London on March 10, he would have infected the heir to the British crown with his greeting. The Sovereign assured that at no time did they shake hands at a meeting for businessmen of the foundation chaired by Carlos and that both remained away the entire time.

María Teresa de Borbón-Parma, cousin of King Felipe VI, known as the “red princess” and a member of the Bourbon-Parma family died of a coronavirus in Paris – . / Toni Garriga

On March 26, the coronavirus claimed the first fatality of royalty: at age 86, Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma, cousin of King Felipe VI and a member of the Bourbon-Parma family – who for years was a pretender to the throne of Spain – died in Paris. Known as « The red princess », died at the Hôpital Cochin in the French capital but was buried in Madrid.

María Teresa was the daughter of Magdalena de Borbón Busset and Francisco Javier de Borbón y Braganza, prince of Parma and Plasencia, who claimed herself as the legitimate heir to the Spanish crown

With deep pain, his brother Sixto Enrique de Borbón -visible head of traditionalist Carlism- announced his death through a statement: « Don Sixto Enrique de Borbón communicates that on the afternoon of this Thursday, March 26, 2020, his death at eighty-six years of age, his Sister María Teresa de Borbón Parma and Borbón Busset, victim of the coronavirus COVID-19. Don Sixto Enrique is very sorry and begs for prayers for his sister’s eternal rest. Tomorrow, Friday in Madrid, the Rev. Rvdo. and Hon. Mr. José Ramón García Gallardo, officer of the Lawful Lawless Order ”.

In a biography published in 2002 and titled « The Red Princess », the specialist Carlism historian, Josep Carles Clemente, highlighted « his vehement defense of the neediest and of democracy ».

Archduke Charles of Habsburg-Lorraine, another infected by European royalty (Karl Gruber / Wikimedia Commons)

Charles of Habsburg-Lorraine He is a suitor to the archduke of Austria, a member of the former imperial family – today not reigning – and grandson of the last emperor of that country, Carlos I of Austria and IV of Hungary, since his grandfather was also King of Hungary and Bohemia.

At 59, the head of the Imperial House of Austria and the Royal of Hungary and Bohemia tested positive for COVID-19. After his recovery, Carlos de Habsburgo-Lorena said that he felt bad for a week, but he did not give it importance since he believed that it was a simple flu. But after learning that a friend – with whom he had participated in a congress in Switzerland – was infected, he was tested for COVID-19.

Upon learning of the positive test result, the ex-husband of Baroness Francesca von Thyssen-Bornemisza (daughter of Baron Han Heinrich von Thyssen-Bornemisza and his second wife, Fiona Frances Elaine Campbell-Walter) isolated himself in his mansion located in the Lower Austria region, Salzburg. Currently, he is fully recovered and in perfect health.

Prince Joachim of Belgium, the youngest member of European royalty who caught it for breaking quarantine and traveling to Spain to party – Photo: Benoit Doppagne / Belgian via ZUMA Press / Shutterstock (10249170o)

The case of Prince Joaquin of Belgium, Archduke of Austria-East, ended in a great scandal, when it became known that he had violated the quarantine established in his country to travel to Córdoba, in Spain and attend a party with 26 people. Rumors assure that the objective of King Philip of Belgium’s nephew was to reunite with his girlfriend, Victoria Ortiz, daughter of a powerful Spanish businessman in the agribusiness sector. The couple met in 2014 in the European Parliament.

Within days of his reckless journey, the son of Princess Astrid of Belgium and Archduke Lorenzo of Austria-East began with slight discomfort and gave positive to the test. Joaquín, 28, was never able to justify how he had left his country, since the borders were closed.

His reckless conduct cost him not only the rejection of all of Europe, but he had to remain isolated for two weeks in Spain, where the National Police was intervened and had to pay a fine of 10,400 euros.

The Belgian Royal House had already been in the news for the coronavirus when the prince lorenzo, brother of King Felipe, announced that his wife, Princess Clara, was infected with COVID-19. The 46-year-old woman manifested serious symptoms since her defenses were low due to the fact that, for a few months now, she has been experiencing a delicate disease that for the moment she has preferred not to speak about.

