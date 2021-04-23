Who are SpaceX Crew-2 ?: the four astronauts on a mission to the ISS

The SpaceX Crew-2 crew travels in the Dragon to the International Space Station. (Photo: SpaceX)

A new crew travels under the command of NASA. SpaceX Crew-2, who are they? Know the profiles of the four astronauts on mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Aboard Crew Dragon, SpaceX Crew-2 took off this Friday from NASA Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The trip to the ISS was scheduled to last 23 hours, so the crew of astronauts you will arrive at your destination during the early hours of Saturday, Mexico time.

SpaceX Crew-2, who are they?

The Crew 2 team consists of two NASA astronauts, the mission commander Shane kimbrough, 53, and the pilot Megan McArthur, of 49; along with the japanese Akihiko Hoshide, 52, and French Thomas Pesquet, of 43.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, commander of SpaceX Crew-2, poses for a portrait in his pressure suit at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. (Photo: SpaceX) SpaceX Crew-2 – The spacecraft’s astronaut and pilot, Megan McArthur Behnken, in her spacesuit. Location: SpaceX Headquarters, Rocket Road, Hawthorne, California. (Photo: SpaceX) Astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency during training for the SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station. Crew-2 mission specialist Hoshide wears a pressure suit during training activities at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, (Photo: Credit: SpaceX) SpaceX Crew-2 – Thomas Pesquet. Individual portrait in his spacesuit, at SpaceX headquarters, Rocket Road, Hawthorne, California. (Photo: SpaceX)

Heading to the ISS

This is the first crew in history put into orbit by a recycled booster rocket from a previous space flight.

The crew is scheduled to arrive at the station, which orbits about 400 kilometers above Earth, in the early hours of Saturday.

The company’s Crew Dragon capsule, Endeavor, was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 05:49 local time (0949 GMT) from NASA Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The liftoff was broadcast live on NASA TV.

Mission objectives to the ISS

The Crew-2 mission reuses the Demo-2 capsule and the previously deployed Falcon 9 thruster for the unmanned Demo-1 mission, a fact that fulfills one of NASA’s primary goals in its partnership with private industry: the cost savings.

The Crew-2 envisions around 100 experiments during its six-month mission, including investigating what are known as “tissue chips” – tiny models of human organs that are made up of different types of cells and are used to study the aging of the immune system, kidney function and loss of muscle mass.

Another important element is updating the station’s solar power system by installing new compact panels that open like a huge yoga mat.

The mission marks the second space station “operational” team that NASA has launched aboard a Dragon Crew capsule since the United States resumed flying astronauts into space from its territory last year after a nine-year hiatus at the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

It is also the third manned flight launched into orbit under NASA’s fledgling public-private partnership with SpaceX, owned by Musk, a billionaire businessman who is also CEO of the electric car brand Tesla Inc.

SpaceX and NASA

NASA chose SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, to transport four astronauts to the surface of the Moon.

The last time humans were on the Moon was in 1972, during the Apollo program.

Now, the US space agency wants to go back and establish a sustainable presence, with a lunar space station, to test new technologies that prepare the path for a manned mission to Mars.

NASA chooses SpaceX with millionaire contract

Last year, SpaceX became the first private company to successfully send a crew to the International Space Station, reestablishing the American ability to accomplish the feat for the first time since the shuttle program ended.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Company landed a $ 2.9 billion contract, proposed his reusable Starship spacecraft for landing on the Moon.

This spacecraft was designed to carry large crews and cargo for deep space travel, and to land upright both on Earth and other planets.

Prototypes of the ship are being tested at the company’s facilities, although all four versions that have so far attempted test flights have exploded.

Artemis Program

As part of the Artemis program to return humans to the Moon, NASA wants to use its Space Launch System to transport four astronauts aboard an Orion crew capsule, which will later dock with a lunar space station called the Gateway.

The idea is for Gateway to be an intermediate station, but for the initial mission, Orion could dock directly to Starshipsaid Watson-Morgan, a NASA official.

The Starship will wait to receive two crew members for the final leg of the journey to the surface of the Moon.

The astronauts they would spend a week on the moon before boarding the Starship to return to lunar orbit, and then boarding Orion back to Earth.

SpaceX has plans to combine the spaceship Starship with his own super heavy lift rocket, to make a combined craft that will stand 120 meters high and be the most powerful launch vehicle ever deployed.

In 2019, then-US Vice President Mike Pence challenged NASA to land the first woman on the moon by 2024, but that term is likely to be relaxed under the presidency of Joe Biden.

A stated goal of the current government is to place the first person of color on the Moon under the Artemis program.

What is SpaceX?

SpaceX is a company of billionaire Elon Musk, also President of Tesla Inc., one of the richest people in the world thanks to his 22% stake in Tesla, the world’s most valuable carmaker, with a market capitalization of $ 702 billion.

Musk has created a one-man tech conglomerate, creating or controlling companies that deal with spaceflight, electric cars, neural implants and underground tunnel drilling.

SpaceX beat Blue Origin, from Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO and Defense Contractor Dynetics, to be the sole vendor of the system, a surprising breakthrough in the practices of NASA, which typically chooses multiple companies in the event of a failure.

Industry analysts said the decision underscores that the company, founded by Musk in 2002 with the goal of colonizing Mars, is NASA’s most trusted partner in the private sector.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)