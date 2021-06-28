Who Are Offset’s Kids Besides His Daughter with Cardi B?

Okay, so the internet hasn’t exactly agreed to forgive Offset for his alleged bouts of infidelity, and fair enough, because WTF 4EVA to that whole mess. But you know who has forgiven Offset? His wife Cardi B. After a highly dramatic 2018 and 2020 filled with cheating allegations and gift-filled apologies, the pair are living their horniest most adorable lives. And more importantly, they’re both 100 percent committed to raising their daughter Kulture.

Offset seems to be allllll about repping what a good dad he is these days, and not just to his newest baby. The rapper is the father of three — and soon to be four now that Cardi’s expecting her second child — more sweet kiddos from previous relationships, which you might already know since he shouted them out on his recent album, aptly titled Father of 4. Offset’s very cute children are named Jordan, Kody, and Kalea, and his relationship with their moms is best described as … complicated. Let’s get into it, shall we?

Jordan cephus

Jordan is Offset’s oldest son (he’s 11!), Who he had with a woman named Justine Watson. Ms. Watson is pretty private, so no one even knew about Jordan until 2017, when she sued Offset for child support.

The Blast reported that Watson claimed “Offset provided sporadic financial assistance,” and “rarely contributed to medical expenses, education needs, and extracurricular activities.” She tried to get retroactive child support and $ 15,000 to cover attorney’s fees, and apparently, Offset responded by requesting joint legal and physical custody.

Offset had Jordan when he was just 17, and since then, a lot, obviously, has changed. “The journey of fatherhood was kind of tough for me at first,” Offset told Haute Living in February of this year. “I was trying to find myself. I didn’t have much direction on what it meant to be a father. I definitely made some mistakes, but I have no regrets. It’s challenging when you have a career like this and you’re constantly on the road. It makes it tough to see your kids, especially when they’re young. Now that I’m older, though, I’m learning my way. “

Offset addresses Jordan directly on “Father of 4,” and the lyrics are super touching:

I was seventeen years old when I had you

Tryna find my soul when I had you

I was oh so broke when I had you

Locked up down the road when I had you

Jordan, sorry I wasn’t there for all your birthdays

I tried to hit, and I wasn’t rich, I had no workplace

Kody Cephus

Offset had his second son, Kody, with his ex-girlfriend Oriel Jamie. He’s 6 and majorly cute, as you can see:

Offset spends a lot of time with Kody, but he and his ex have had issues in the past about Offset’s parenting. After he got engaged to Cardi B, Oriel took to Snapchat to call Offset out for not introducing Cardi to his son, writing, “Congrats to my son daddy and his step mother whom he has yet to meet. Hopefully I have at least get an invite to the wedding. “

Yikes. Let’s assume things are better now, considering Oriel let Kody take part in Offset’s album cover!

Kalea Marie Cephus

Offset had his oldest daughter Kalea (she’s around 6!) With rapper Shya L’Amour. This relationship has also experienced some drama.

Back in February, Shya hit Instagram, writing, “I stayed silent nine months of my pregnancy and the first year of her life. But I has to speak up for myself cuz I’ll be damned if my daughter see or hear this in the future and think I was just out here living a thot life and didn’t know who my bd was! You CHOSE not to see bout her. You CHOSE to remain ignorant !! “

But by March, Shya recorded a video saying Cardi B helped Offset become a better man. “She loves him, they’re really good now, he has stepped up and he has been around as of lately to show her that affection she needs, that parental love. A mother can’t do that for a father. I think [Cardi] has helped him grow tremendously. Since she’s with him I’ve noticed a lot of growth. “

There’s also a super emotional verse about Kalea on “Father of 4,” so grab some tissues:

Kalea, you my first, first daughter

I missed the first years of your life, I’m sorry

Tell the truth, I ain’t really know if I was your father

Tell the truth, I really don’t even know your mama

Kulture

Obviously, we can’t leave baby Kulture off this list, an adorable little squishball who Offset loves so much that he got her name tattooed on his freaking FACE (he has his other kids’ names inked elsewhere):

Cardi and Offset used to be super private about Kulture, which he referenced on “Father of 4”:

Kulture, remind me of my grandma, feel like she is closer

Gotta thank your mama, she hold me like holsters

Gotta protect her from the world, I can’t even post her

But now Kulture has her own verified Instagram page, where we can see THIS ADORABLENESS:

Baby # 5

In case you missed the big news, Cardi announced her second pregnancy at the BET Awards while performing with Migos. Right after their performance, Cardi posted a stunning maternity pic of her cradling her baby bump like a proud mama. Offset later posted a pic of his own after the news dropped.

TBD on when we’ll get to meet Offset’s newest addition to his family!

