Who are non-binary gender people?

Although the RAE has not accepted inclusive pronouns, experts say the wishes of non-binary people should be respected. (Photo: iStock)

Although the terms and categories serve to identify, understand, understand, and make visible, the most important thing is how people identify themselves. In the case of non-binary gender, individuals flow between masculine and feminine, they identify with both and take up certain elements or flatly do not identify with either.

Gestalt psychotherapist and sexologist, Teresa Salgado placeholder image, explains that it is important to start from gender is a social construction and it has to do with all the expectations of behaviors, ways of feeling and expressing oneself in relation to the sex assigned at birth based on genitalia, male or female. Sometimes gender and sex identity go hand in hand but sometimes they don’t. And it is valid.

“People are immersed in a binary sex-gender system where there are only two options: man or woman, but between both there is a whole spectrum, which are invisible or an attempt is made in the binary system to couple them to a man or a woman.”

Non-binary gender

The philosopher Daniel Jiménez adds that this binomial is not universal, it has existed in the West since the origins of philosophy, since Plato and a little before. In addition, it is reinforced by the binary system of Christianity and other philosophical currents that persist to date. But, there is other cultures that recognize up to five genders.

“In the Zapotec culture there is the community muxe, the closest example in the context of Mexico. They were usually classified as trans. However, in the Zapotec world, the muxes are a third gender, although they were born with male sexual organs, they do not identify as men or women ”, according to the Ph.D.

In the United States, Navajo Native American cultures, cherokee Y cheyenne they recognize up to five genders. These identities are related to their conceptions about the soul, spirit and what defines the body is according to the first two, he emphasizes.

Non-binary sexuality

Within non-binary identities are people transgender, transsexuals, gender fluid, gender, neutral gender, among others. Here are some definitions of this broad spectrum provided by the sexologist Teresa Salgado and the philosopher Daniel Jiménez.

Transgender

It is a person who does not identify with the gender that was assigned to him at birth. You feel dysphoria, or discomfort. The distinction between trans and non-binary is very subtle because trans encompasses transvestites, transgender and transsexuals. There are trans people who do identify with binaryism, they do want to appear to be men or women and they do want to be identified as such.

A person non-binary trans It would be one that does not identify with her body, but does not necessarily want to reassign her sex surgically and hormonally. In addition, he does not identify as a woman or as a man.

Transsexual

It is a person who has made a hormonal and surgical transition to have male or female sexual organs, depending on the case. This term is hardly used anymore because it has been used to pathologize this community.

Gender fluid

It is that person who transits between the masculine and the feminine. It flows on the gender spectrum. An individual – even for years – can identify as a man and then define and dress as a woman.

Neutral gender

The person identifies with both the masculine and the feminine at the same time.

Gender

The person does not identify with the masculine or with the feminine.

Gender fuck

Provocatively hostile to masculine or feminine standards. An individual, for example, identifies as a man but sets out to annoy people by dressing up as a woman, dyeing his hair, or painting his nails to inconvenience or provoke.

Other definitions

Cisgender

Person who identifies with the gender assigned to him at birth based on his sex. They do not feel dysphoria towards their body or towards their genitals. For example, a person who is born with female genitalia and identifies as a woman. In this case, the person does enter the binary classification.

Intersex

Individuals born with different sexual characteristics (chromosomes, genitalia, gonads, and hormone levels). They may have both sex organs or they may not be defined. Before they were called hermaphrodites.

RAE says no to inclusive pronouns; the collectives say yes

The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) does not recognize the use of neutral or inclusive pronouns that groups and activists have proposed in favor of sexual diversity. The use of the “e” is proposed to address people of dissident or non-binary gender.

Daniel Jiménez refers that “the ‘e’ is only used to address people, it is not used in dogs or gates. It is valid to say boys, girls and children. In the case of all includes masculine, feminine and non-binary and is the same case for others or those“.

It recommends, in principle, to respect the pronouns with which non-binary people want to be called, it can be he, she or ‘elle’. The article ‘them’ covers the, the and non-binaries.

It is also valid to refer to professions: lawyer, lawyer, lawyer; psychologist, psychologist, psychologist, and so on.

Teresa Salgado, for her part, indicates “language is our instrument, it helps us to communicate, not that we have to adapt to it. The most recommended thing is to ask the person, do not take for granted, do not assume, because it could be that a non-binary person wants to be called with a masculine, feminine or neuter pronoun ”.

Also respect the name with which you want to be called, if your birth name is Lewis but he has decided to call himself Mariana, call it that, otherwise you incur a violence to your identity.

Recognition of the third gender

Inclusive language is part of the visibility that these communities seek, but it is also part of the visibility that the State and society recognize fundamental rights such as adding a third gender option to the birth certificate, passport and INE. Have access to the public health system, receive sexual education with a gender perspective, and psychological care.

“Although currently the law allows the person to legally choose and modify their roles, there is no neutral pronoun, there is no third gender in Mexico and it is a limitation,” according to Salgado.

It is quite an issue because as we are in a binary system many non-binary people by necessity have to choose a legal pronoun for their passport and official documents but it is a limitation that still exists in our system, he says.

Reinterpreting philosophy from cuir studies

The philosopher Daniel Jiménez explains that this sex-generic variety has begun to be recognized 50 years ago in the West. Various disciplines and theories come together that span biology, genetics, psychology, anthropology, ethnography, ethnology, sociology, and philosophy.

“Queer (in Spanish it is translated cuir) in Anglo-Saxon countries is an insult that means crooked or weird. It doesn’t seem so offensive to us, but if we translated it into Spanish it would be fag, twisted, perverted ”.

Cuir theories are not heterogeneous – they do not agree with each other, each author proposes and understands sexuality in a different way, although of course there are guidelines – one of them is to understand those sex-generic identities that are not identified with the binary sex system. -gender.

“Dissident sexual subjectivities become aware of themselves, begin to understand themselves and criticize the system that excludes and oppresses them.”

In his doctoral thesis he works on ancient philosophy, especially, he proposes to reread Plato, a Greek philosopher, whose dialogues, or parts of them, were poorly translated in the 19th century.

An example is Aristotle, who “lists what for him is a vice that we should avoid as human beings. Gay people appear on that list and I kept wondering if Aristotle mentioned it or was it a bad translation. I check the text in Greek and it turns out that it does not say homosexual because to begin with, that category is from the 19th century and did not exist before.

In the Greek world there were neither men nor women, there was the feminine and the masculine. What would define a man is one who is capable of dominating the feminine part that is internal to everyone. The current sex-gender system, on the other hand, says that men do not have feminine characteristics and if they do, they are effeminate, she explains.

When rereading Plato and Aristotle from the perspective of cuir studies, the philosopher proposes that sexual dissidents recover these philosophers who, although they are considered patriarchs, males, misogynists who justify that women are inferior, having been poorly translated also suffered biases or were censored regarding other ways of understanding the body and sexuality.