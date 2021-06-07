Who Are Katie Thurston’s Final Four ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants?

Welp, Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is premiering TONIGHT, which means it is time for spoilers galore! Reality Steve just released intel on the lucky dudes who were fortunate enough to make it into Katie’s final four, and there are some serious surprises in the lineup. But before we get into it, please know that this post absolutely, positively contains massive spoilers for Katie’s Bachelorette season. You’ve! Been! Warned!

‘Kay, so according to our Bachelor tea-spilling extraordinaire, Katie’s final four men are:

Andrew Spencer:

ABC

Justin glaze:

ABC

Blake moynes, aka Tayshia Adams’s and Clare Crawley’s former contestant who showed up halfway through filming on Katie’s season:

Greg Grippo, Katie’s first impression rose winner:

ABC

At the time of the initial spoiler post, Reality Steve said John Hersey was actually in the final four lineup, and that he didn’t know the identity of Katie’s fourth guy. In his post, he wrote:

“As you know by now, Blake Moynes shows up rather early in the season, he of Clare / Tayshia’s season. Blake makes the final 4 along with Greg Grippo (the first impression rose recipient), and John Hersey. Those 3 I know. I’m not sure who the 4th guy is in the final 4 yet. I’ve heard names but nothing I’m confident about. Those three I am. ”

Another big spoiler from Katie’s season is that she actually left the show engaged! But again, Steve doesn’t know who got the final rose and proposed to Katie. Confirming the news, Steve said, “Katie definitely got engaged at the end of this. And unless she breaks up before the finale, which I guess anything can happen, but she’s happy and engaged as we speak, so I’d expect that to last. ”

Can’t wait to see how this all plays out !!!

