Who approves the restrictions? Which ones are in the air?

The state of alarm declines next Sunday, May 9. After nine months, the autonomies abandon the legal umbrella that has been valid until now to impose restrictions on fundamental rights with which they controlled the Covid pandemic. For this reason, many of them have already started working the day after, although not all with the same result. As the jurists had been warning, legal chaos has already arrived, as some Superior Courts of Justice (TSJ) are endorsing the restrictions in some communities, while the judges are rejecting in other.

In which communities have the restrictions been passed?

At the moment, there have been several courts that have validated different regional restrictions. Balearics she was the first to get the approval of her TSJ. On Thursday, the magistrates allowed the Balearic Government to continue imposing the curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., controls for entry into the Community, limitations on meetings and social gatherings and capacity restrictions in places of worship. The judges consider that “there are no absolute rights.” The Prosecutor’s Office opposed some of these measures, understanding that they lacked sufficient coverage, once the legal umbrella of the state of alarm had ended, and is considering appealing.

This Friday, the magistrates of the Valencian Community and Catalonia have approved the measures of both governments. In the Valencian territory the movement of people will be prohibited until May 24 between 00:00 and 6:00 and a limitation of groupings or family gatherings will be imposed to a maximum number of 10 people, as well as a reduction to 75% of the capacity in places of worship. In Catalonia, the number of people who can meet is reduced to six, but there will be no curfew.

In which ones have they been denied?

The first – and, for now, only – blow the Basque Country has taken it. Its judges, unlike the Balearic Islands, consider that the Executive of Iñigo Urkullu does not have sufficient competence to close the Basque Country on the perimeter when its cumulative incidence rate of infections by covid-19 in 14 days is higher than 200 per 100,000 inhabitants, such as the Basque Executive intended, nor was it intended to impose a night curfew.

How is it possible that measures are approved in one community and not in others?

Until now, the autonomies counted with a wide margin to act against the pandemic. In October, and after a turbulent summer also in the courts, the Government once again approved the declaration of a state of alarm in which it established a curfew and shared the co-governance with the autonomies. In practice, it gave them a legal umbrella to establish restrictions on fundamental rights without major problems.

However, nine months later, this Sunday that umbrella declines and the future of some measures of the autonomies hangs by a thread, although the Government has moved tab to -at least- try to avoid a normative disagreement, that is, that some autonomies are allow some restrictions and not others. This could mean, in the opinion of the Prosecutor, the breach of article 14 of the principle of equality between Spaniards of the Constitution.

Who has the last word?

In this context, the Executive approved a royal decree-law in which gives the Supreme Court the last word on the restrictions that the autonomies could implement, so that there were no differentiations.

The operation is as follows: In the first place, the autonomies must request judicial ratification to the superior court of justice (TSJ) of each community. Later, in case the proposed restrictions are denied, the community can go to the Supreme Court. To do this, you must file an appeal within three days of its rejection by the TSJ. The Supreme Court will then open a period of three days for the parties to present arguments and, afterwards, will decide in five days.

The judges’ associations have shown discomfort, as has the High Court itself. In a report you made expressly, the Supreme Court doubts the constitutionality of the norm, approved in the Council of Ministers last Tuesday, a few days after the alarm subsides. In addition, the report assures that the Executive led by Pedro Sánchez turns the courts of justice into “a kind of partners executives in the process of adopting measures “.

What restrictions are in the air?

Not all the measures against Covid adopted by public administrations limit fundamental rights, but there are two that jurists see as unfeasible to apply without the legal umbrella of the state of alarm, reflected in article 116 of the Spanish Constitution: curfew and perimeter closures. Even the former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, recognized it in June of last year. “Mobility cannot be restricted outside the state of alarm,” he said last June.