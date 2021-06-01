WHO approves emergency use of Sinovac vaccine against covid-19

Most effective vaccines against covid-19 (so far) 0:46

(CNN) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine against covid-19 for emergency use, the organization said in a press release on Tuesday.

The list will allow this vaccine to be used in the WHO vaccine exchange program, Covax, and will help member organizations advance regulatory processes to administer the vaccine themselves.

The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) recommended that the vaccine be used in people over 18 years of age. SAGE recommended that two doses be given two to four weeks apart.

“I am pleased to announce that the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine has been placed on the WHO emergency use list after it was found to be safe, effective and of guaranteed quality after two doses of the inactivated vaccine,” said the director. WHO General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference on Tuesday. “Plus, CoronaVac’s easy storage requirements make it well suited for low-resource environments.”

This is the eighth vaccine to receive a WHO emergency use list.