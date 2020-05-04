Mexico, through Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, participated in the Global Coronavirus Response Summit and joined a coalition to obtain a vaccine

The general director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, thanked Mexico your contributions to the global response to COVID-19.

In response to the call of the WHO and a group of health actors for a global collaboration that encourages the development, production and equitable access to new technologies to address SARS-CoV-2, the European Comission created the Global Coronavirus Response Summit.

The European Union in conjunction with Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Norway and Spain, he organized a marathon with which to raise funds for the Summit.

Although the initial goal was 7.5 billion euros, on the first day of the event 7.4 billion was raised. In this regard, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, assured that “the world showed an extraordinary unity for the common good.”

Mexico, through the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, participated in the fundraising, receiving the appreciation of the WHO Director-General “for his promises and contributions to the Global Coronavirus Response Summit”.

In his participation, Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard joined the country to the Coalition for Pandemic Preparedness and Innovationin order to support the search for a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

Mexico’s intention is that said vaccine be aligned with resolution 74/274 presented and approved before the United Nations (UN), which seeks to ensure that all countries have the same access to medicines and medical equipment that, due to the ongoing pandemic, are being treasured by those state with an economic advantage.

