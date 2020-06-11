WHO photo

WHO called the WTO ruling declaring generic tobacco packaging legal as a “decisive victory for global health”

The World Health Organization (WHO) described as a “decisive victory for global health” the sentence of the World trade organization (WTO) in which the generic packaging of tobacco, after a long dispute between Australia and cigar and cigar producing countries.

The decision of the WTO “It is a great step backwards for the tobacco industry“Considering that generic packaging” is part of the strategy to protect citizens from the damage caused by smoking“Said this Thursday Adriana Blanco, head of the secretariat of the who for the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

On Monday, June 9, the WTO agreed with Australia considering that the generic packaging of tobacco products in that country did not contravene any commercial norm, thus discarding the arguments with which Honduras and Dominican Republic they were trying to make him illegal.

The final decision of the WTO Appellate Body ends a litigation started in 2012 by the two Latin American countries together with Cuba, Indonesia and Ukraine, although these three countries withdrew from the case previously.

An Australian law in force since December 1, 2012 states that tobacco packages can only be sold in the country where no advertising, of a homogeneous color (olive green), while the brand appears written in a typeface and in small print.

These rules apply both to cigars like to cigars and cigars, which were the product that Honduras and the Dominican Republic feared the most, as they consider that Australian law affects their high-quality industry by preventing it from differentiating itself from the products of its competitors.

With information from .