Geneva, Switzerland

The director of Health Emergencies of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mike Ryan, today apologized to the public opinion for the current confusion that reigns regarding the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for patients with COVID-19, with conflicting scientific studies .

“We collectively apologize for the image of confusion that studies can give, but you have to follow the scientific evidence and make sure that people who enter these clinical trials do so in a safe way and that they prioritize their well-being,” he said. at a press conference.

Ryan made these remarks the same day that the University of Oxford announced the end of trials with hydroxychloroquine in British patients, determining that it produced no visible benefit to them.

The WHO, for its part, stopped its own trials last week when a study was published in the journal The Lancet It concluded an increase in death rates in hydroxychloroquine-treated patients, but resumed them this week, after three of the article’s four authors retracted.

“It happens very rarely, but when a publication finds that an article is questionable, it does the right thing by removing it,” the WHO director of emergencies said.

The chief scientist of the international organization, Soumya Swaminathan, added that conflicting data in parallel trials on the same drug or treatment are normal in scientific research, only that they are now being followed more closely in the press due to the emergency. global.

“It is a common scientific process, obtaining different results in different trials, and the research community usually requires more than one test to confirm the effects,” said the Indian scientist.

“We encourage public opinion to understand what randomized trials mean, stopping or continuing them is not an individual’s decision but based on evidence,” he said.

Swaminathan noted that despite data published by the University of Oxford, with which WHO is in contact, the international body continues its trials, having detained them for about ten days.

“These are two different trials, we will continue with ours for now and consider future data from trials with randomized patients,” he explained.

Hydroxychloroquine is a medicine used for decades in patients with malaria and rheumatic conditions, and even during the days when the WHO stopped its trials, it continued to be widely used in Brazil and the United States, the two countries with the highest number of cases of COVID. -19.