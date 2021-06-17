Who and what time will they play on Thursday 17 at the Eurocup? Excelsior

MEXICO CITY

The second round of matches of the group stage of the Eurocup will continue to take place this Thursday, June 17, with a match corresponding to group B and two more that will star the teams that make up platoon C.

Ukraine vs North Macedonia

After stumbling in their first match of the tournament, both teams will try to claim their claim and score their first tournament points in a match that will take place at the National Arena in Bucharest on the dot of o’clock. 08:00 hours (1534 of SKY)

Denmark vs Belgium

The Parken Stadion in Copenhagen will be the scene of the game that the Danish team will hold against the ‘Red Devils’. The home team, which stumbled against Finland in their first match of the tournament, need a win against the Belgians to maintain their chances of advancing to the next round. The ball will roll from 11:00 hours (1534 of SKY).

Holland vs Austria

A Clockwork Orange will try to assert the local condition against the Austrian representative to take the top of group C of the competition alone. The opening whistle will be on the dot of 2:00 p.m. (1534 of SKY and TUDN).

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.