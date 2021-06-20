Who and what time will they play on Sunday June 20 at the European Championship?

MEXICO CITY.

The Eurocup group stage comes to an end on matchday three and this sunday Group A will determine who will be the second team that will accompany Italy to the round of 16 of the continental contest, with Welsh Y Swiss fighting for the remaining place.

WHO AND WHAT TIME DOES THEY PLAY?

Italy vs Wales (Group A)

A draw is enough for the two teams, the Italians would end up as leaders in the sector and the Welsh would get a pass to the round of 16, however, neither of them will want to put their interests at stake when they meet at the Olympic Stadium in Rome at 11:00 am from Central Mexico.

Switzerland vs Turkey (Group A)

The Swiss representative requires a victory and that Wales in their confrontation against Italy to have the possibility of accessing the next round of the Eurocup, however, although Turkey is already eliminated from the competition, they will not want to leave without scoring a single point and will seek surprise at the Baku Olympic Stadium, when the ball rolls at 11:00 am Central Mexico.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE GAMES?

The two matches corresponding to the third day within Group A of the Eurocup will be transmitted through the signal of the private TV system SKY, on channels 534 or 1534 depending on the package available.

