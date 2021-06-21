Who and what time will they play on Monday June 21 at the Eurocup?

MEXICO CITY.

The The group stage of the Eurocup comes to an end on the third day and this Monday Group B and C will define who will be their classified representatives In the round of 16 of the continental competition, the teams of Belgium and the Netherlands arrive as leaders.

WHO AND WHAT TIME DOES THEY PLAY?

North Macedonia vs Netherlands (Group C)

The ‘Oranje’ will close the group stage at the Johan Cruyff Arena against the last place in its sector, North Macedonia only aspires to finish as one of the best third places; while Holland wants to establish itself at the top of the group. The ball will roll at 11:00 Central Mexico.

Ukraine vs Austria (Group C)

In this duel, who will accompany the Netherlands team to the next round will be defined directly, since the two contenders arrive with three points to their confrontation at the National Arena in Bucharest, the tie favors Ukraine. The game will also start at 11:00 am Central Mexico.

Finland vs Belgium (Group B)

The ‘Red Devils’ arrive as leaders of their group, however, against all odds Finland arrives with the possibility of assuming even the top of the sector, although it must win by three annotations at the Saint Petersburg stadium, where the match will start on the dot of the 14:00 hours of the Center of Mexico.

Russia vs Denmark (Group B)

The Russian team will seek to maintain its position in second place in the group, but its visit to Telia Parken in Copenhagen could make it fall to the last position of the sector in case it falls Against Denmark and Finland scores a point against Belgium. The ball will roll at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE GAMES?

The four matches corresponding to the third day within Groups B and C of the Eurocup will be transmitted through the signal of the private TV system SKY, on channels 534 or 1534 depending on the package available.

