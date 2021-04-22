WHO and EMA to review Sputnik V production in May: WHO

GENEVA, Apr 22 (Reuters) – Technical experts from the World Health Organization, in conjunction with the European Medicines Agency, are due to begin the next round of their review of Russia’s COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine on May 10, WHO said Thursday.

Russia is seeking the WHO emergency use registry for the vaccine developed by the Gamalaya Institute. So far, the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have received it, an endorsement of their safety and efficacy that helps guide countries’ regulatory systems.

“Good production practice inspections will take place from May 10 to the first week of June,” the WHO told Reuters in response to a query.

A joint WHO-EMA team is currently conducting good clinical practice inspections for Sputnik, he added.

When asked about the clinical data from the Sputnik vaccine trials, WHO said: “We are still receiving information from the producer.”

Russian Deputy Health Minister Sergei Vershinin held talks in Geneva on Tuesday with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who later wrote on Twitter: “@WHO appreciates Russia’s efforts to meet the usage registration criteria. emergency for vaccines “.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)