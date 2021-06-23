Who and at what time does the Eurocup group stage close?

MEXICO CITY.

The The group stage of the Eurocup ends this Wednesday, June 22, with four clashes corresponding to Groups E and F, where there are four tickets to the round of 16 at stake, Spain, Portugal and Germany will fight to access the next round.

WHO AND WHAT TIME DOES THEY PLAY?

Slovakia vs Spain (Group E)

The La Cartuja stadium in Seville will be the stage where La Roja looks for its ticket to the round of 16 of the Eurocup, however, it is not the only one with that aspiration that a victory for Slovakia would allow it to advance to the next round. The match will begin at 11:00 Central Mexico hours.

Sweden vs Poland (Group E)

The Nordic representative will try to maintain the first place in the group against a Poland that plays its last card to avoid a premature goodbye in the continental competition and reaches the duel in need of a victory. The ball will roll in the Saint Petersburg Arena at 11:00 AM Central Mexico.

Germany vs Hungary (Group F)

With nothing defined, as in Group E, the Teutons require a victory at the Allianz Arena in Munich to overcome the first round of the Eurocup, but the Hungarians know that by getting the three points they will also have a clear chance of advancing to the round of 16. The match will begin at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico.

Portugal vs France (Group F)

The current European champion will risk her life against the current world champion, already classified to the round of 16, a defeat by the Lusitanians could compromise their classification to the round of 16 of the UEFA continental competition, so they must add at least one point in the Puskas Arena in Budapest, where the ball will roll at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE GAMES?

The four matches corresponding to the third day within Groups E and F of the Eurocup sand will transmit through the signal of the private TV system SKY, on channels 534 and 535 or 1534 and 1535 depending on the package you have, Except for the Slovakia-Spain that will also go through the open TV signal, through Channel 5.

