Who Alev Aydin, Halsey’s New Boyfriend?

In case your besties aren’t totally obsessing over Halsey’s big news, please allow me to inform you that they’re pregnant with a baby and are set to deliver any day now! Halsey used Instagram to drop the news back in January and posted the most amazing maternity shoot to their feed. Casual fans and regular folk alike naturally started to wonder, Wait, who is she dating ??? but Halsey cleared up that burning question by tagging one cute dude in her post: a ~ mysterious ~ man named Alev Aydin.

JK, JK — Alev’s not all that mysterious. In fact, Halsey’s been lowkey seeing the guy for a few months now. But since Alev’s not a celeb, that means there is much to uncover about him, which I have taken the liberty of doing below for your convenience. You can thank me later!

For starters, this is what he looks like.

He’s got good genes.

He’s a writer, producer, and actor.

Alev focuses mostly on smaller indies — he’s written two TV series (Turbo and Joey and Small Shots) and produced two shorts (HipMen: Los Angeles and Felly) plus a full-length movie (Lonely Boy). He’s also acted in a few of his projects and had a few cameos in General Hospital back in the 2000s.

Alev actually was working on writing Halsey’s biopic, but after falling in love, it kinda got put on the backburner, LOL.

He is Turkish.

Alev frequently posts a bunch of throwback photos from his childhood with Turkey as the geotag.

He and Halsey probably started dating sometime in 2020.

Paparazzi once caught Alev and Halsey shopping together at an art supply store in October 2020. Little did we know they may have been dating at the time. ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯

As it turns out, Alev and Halsey have known each other for a looooong time now. In an interview with Allure, Halsey said, “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with. ‘ A lot of people had opinions about that. “

He and Halsey got matching tattoos back in June 2020.

Swipe through to see their toe ink (yes, really) on slide four. 🙃

And here’s his baby pic:

Just so you can get an idea of ​​what his and Halsey’s baby might look like!

He and Halsey planned for their baby.

In Halsey’s Instagram Stories, they revealed that people have been speculating if their pregnancy was a case of family planning… or if it was an accident, which is so not cool and also nobody’s business! Why is it okay to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way, ”she wrote.

He and Halsey have been speaking about marriage.

Are wedding bells in Alev and Halsey’s future? It certainly seems possible, if we’re to believe an Us Weekly source.

FYI, Halsey “wasn’t necessarily hoping to get married before getting pregnant,” the source said. In fact, Halsey used to see it as “just a title,” but the source did say that they “have spoken about marriage” as something that could happen in their future.

“Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever,” the source added. “At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love. ” And we looove to hear it!

