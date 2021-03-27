WHO alerts countries to the sale of fake or adulterated coronavirus vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has alerted countries this Friday from the sale of fake Covid vaccines. According to the organization, there are criminal gangs that are beginning to take advantage of the high demand for vaccines to sell false or adulterated doses, especially on the deep web.

“WHO is concerned about the potential of criminal groups to exploit the huge unmet global demand of vaccines against Covid. Various ministries of health, regulatory authorities, and public procurement organizations have received suspicious offers to supply vaccines “, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, alerted at the usual press conference.

He has also explained that some counterfeit products are also sold as vaccines on the Internet, especially on the deep web. “We are aware of other reports of corruption and reuse of empty vaccine vials “, has pointed out.

The Ethiopian expert has urged “that the vaccine vials be safely disposed of or destroyed to prevent them from being reused by criminal groups. In addition, he has asked citizens to that they only get vaccinated or buy doses that are sold in state networks.

“Any vaccine purchased outside of government health networks it could be inferior or counterfeit, with the potential to cause serious harm, “explains Tedros, adding that it is” important to remember that any damage caused by a counterfeit product does not reflect a vaccine safety error. ”

Finally, the Director-General of WHO urges all countries and individuals to pay special attention to this problem. It also asks that Any suspicious sale is reported and extreme alert. “Information flow is essential to map global threats and protect confidence in vaccines”