Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Health, reiterated that there is no scientific evidence that the use of mouth covers reduce the infections of coronavirus COVID-19 and that they only serve in certain spaces.

López-Gatell Ramírez asserted that a guide released by the World Health Organization (who) coincides with the information that the Ministry of Health has been managing for months.

“There are potential benefits of using mouthguards in certain spaces, at certain times, in certain conditions, but it is not a solution for all spaces, there is still no reasonably strong scientific evidence that its widespread use really has a positive impact in reducing contagions. Unfortunately, this is not the case until June 6, 2020 ”, he stated.

“Yesterday the WHO published an interim guide on the use of the mouth mask in the community space and it is very interesting to review it because the different details it presents, the pros, cons, limitations, confirm that our guides were in the same sense (… ) is what we have been saying for several months, “he said.

The Undersecretary of Health did not oppose the use of the face mask by the citizens, however, he made it clear that this “is not an absolute protection barrier, if it is not used correctly it could be harmful because it could contribute to catching and infecting others”.

“The new WHO guidelines put a series of elements that show possible uses, possible benefits and great limitations. It is exactly what we have been saying and it has been in our guidelines since February, ”he said at the conference this Saturday.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital