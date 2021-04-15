Whittaker and Gastelum, reunion in Las Vegas

Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum They are the last fighters who have been the UFC reality coach (the company’s forecast is that he will return in 2021). Both captained the last edition that ended in November 2018 and that the Spanish Juan Espino won in heavyweight (he also fights this Saturday). As usual, everything was destined so that the rivalry between teams culminated in the duel between the captains. The Australian and the American (of Mexican origin) iBan to be seen in February 2019 in the country of the first, but the middleweight champion at that time had to be intervened urgently hours before the fight and the lawsuit fell.

Gastelum claimed an opportunity and the company put him to contest the interim belt against Israel Adesanya. He lost and had a very bad streak. THe also fell to Till and Hermansson. He was left in a complex position. He was able to take flight again, defeating Heinisch in the last lawsuit and he was waiting. Meanwhile, once recovered, Whittaker also faced Adesanya… and lost anyway. He had to remake the road. He managed to beat Till and Cannonier to look at the title again. This Saturday, for the UFC Las Vegas 24, he planned to fight the number two in the middle ranking (he is the one), Paulo Costa. It cannot be so. The Brazilian dropped a month after the fight and Gastelum raised his hand. I wanted the fight that didn’t happen two years ago.

By dynamics, Whittaker is favorite. Also for notice time for the fight, but Gastelum is a man capable of surprising him. Without a doubt, things have changed a lot since they were going to face each other. The main one is that the title will not be at stake, but both are chasing it. Whittaker knows that a win would give him revenge, but maybe Gastelum needs a longer road. Defeat would take the two far away from the target. Both are very complete fighters and equality will be maximum. Everything will depend on the state of both. The Australian has left a good feeling his last times in the Octagon. Meanwhile, the American seems to have returned to his level in February, but it raises doubts. There are pending accounts to resolve.