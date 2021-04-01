Whittaker and Gastelum cover UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24 poster

Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Robert Whittaker will seek to get 3 – 0 from losing his belt in the UFC 243 when you measure forces with Kelvin Gastelum in the commitment that will lead the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24.

Gastelum, number eight in the ranking, got the place as a replacement for Paulo Costa. The member of Kings MMA, 4-4 – (1) since returning to 185 pounds, he claimed his first win in nearly three years with a unanimous decision against Ian Heinisch in it UFC 258.

With the billboard to 16 days the UFC went on to unveil its official poster.

UFC Las Vegas 24 takes place on Saturday, April 17 from UFC APEX.