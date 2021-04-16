Whitney Houston’s ex-husband blames adopted son Nick Gordon for the death of the singer and her daughter



Whitney and Bobby were married for 14 years.

Even if Whitney houston and her ex-husband Bobby brown They only had one daughter in common, the deceased Bobbi Kristina Brown, when the couple were still married, they welcomed into their home a 12-year-old boy named Nick gordon who ended up becoming the sentimental partner of the ill-fated young woman, with whom he spent most of his adolescence.

Sadly, the singer’s complicated family life is famous for the tragic fate of mother and daughter: Whitney died in her hotel room bathtub in February 2012 after using cocaine, and three years later Bobby Kristina was found unconscious in the bathroom in the house he shared with Nick in similar circumstances and died at the age of 22 after spending several months in a coma.

The adopted son of the music diva ended up being held civilly responsible for the death of his girlfriend for supplying him with the narcotics that cost him his life, and now Bobby Brown has insisted that Nick was also involved in some way in the overdose he suffered Whitney.

“He was the only one who was present in both situations, with my ex-wife and my daughter, and they both died in the same way,” he confessed to Jada Pinkett Smith on the ‘Red Table Talk’ program, where his pulse has not trembled when it comes to accusing Nick of murder claiming that he also provided drugs to Whitney.

“This is my opinion about the person I think that young man was. Being close to my daughter and my ex-wife, I think I was more of a provider of… you know, ‘things’ for the holidays ”, he added.

Bobby’s intention had always been to confront Nick about his theory that there was “foul play” in both the deaths of his ex-wife and his daughter and that Bobbi Kristina had been the victim of abuse as well. However, she never had the opportunity to do so because her adopted son passed away last year after using heroin. Another of Bobby’s biggest regrets is not spending more time with his daughter after Whitney’s death, especially since he and Bobbi Kristina had planned to meet two days after they found her body floating in the bathtub.

“If she could get those two days back, she would still be here, because she would have found out what was happening and would have done something about it,” he lamented now.