The autobiographical tape that portrays the life of the singer Whitney houston It is found in preparations. The script is run by Anthony McCarten who wrote “Bohemian Rhapsody“(the Freddy Mercury story).

Whitney She was noted for being an American R&B, soul, blues and gospel singer, although she also stood out as an actress, songwriter, producer, businesswoman and model.

Like the history of great artists, that of Whitney houston she was not absent from drama, and from traumas that led her to face addiction problems, certain episodes not overcome in her life were not an obstacle to being a great singer, of the most recognized.

However, on a personal level there were spaces that he could never fill, the story of a great talent who ended his days in a tragic way for the 48 years.

The biographical tape will be under the supervision of the patrimony of Houston, Music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners said Wednesday.

It will be called “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”Such as one of the songs of the renowned singer.

The material will portray the artist’s life from the anonymity to fame and he will tell the story as honestly as possible including the price he paid for being a superstar.

From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her teenage years to her tragic premature departure, I know that the full story of Whitney Houston has not been told yet, “Davis said in a statement.

The script by McCarten He promises to reveal Houston once and for all, “whose vocal genius shocked the world deeply as she fiercely battled the demons that would be her destruction.”

The great performer sold more than 200 million of records around the world for a 25-year musical career and won six Grammy, 16 Billboard and two Emmy awards before losing his life in 2012.

The writer’s career Anthony McCarten, preceded by a series of recognized films such as “The Theory of Everything”, “The Darkest Hour” and “The Two Popes” ”).

Through a statement, he said he was grateful to be able to work closely with people who knew so well Houston.

In this announcement it was also announced that Stella Meghie he was in “advanced conversations” to lead this project. 2020’s “The Photograph” was his most recent film. However, the history of Houston has not yet been studied or distributed.

The February 11, 2012 the world was surprised with the unexpected departure of the singer at 48 years of age, at first it was cataloged as unknown causes, however a few more months it was determined that it had been a lethal toxic mixture that took her life while she was in your bathtub.

