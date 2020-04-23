To date, a couple of documentaries have been made by the American R&B, soul, blues and gspel singer, Whitney Houston, whose brilliant musical career and final traffic seemed destined to feature a film biopic. Said biopic reach the hands of Stella Meghie, to date director of films such as ‘Love is everything, everything’ (2017) and ‘The Photograph’ (2018).

Another key member of the team will be Anthony McCarten, a specialist in adapting real stories such as ‘The Theory of Everything’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘The Darkest Moment’ and ‘The Two Popes’, all films with many awards and Academy Award nominations behind him.

Despite her enormous success as the most awarded female artist of all time with two Emmy Awards, six Grammy Awards, thirty Billboard Music Awards and twenty-two American Music Awards, life in Houston also had its hard and sad moments that led to her death in February 2012. With more than 170 million albums sold and some success on the big screen as ‘The Bodyguard’ (1992), earlier this year the singer was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame. & Roll.

McCarten, Pat Houston and music producer Clive Davis (Houston’s mentor and close friend) will be the producers of this film, which Deadline declared “to be a joyous, emotional and heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of the best female vocalist of R&B pop of all time, following his journey from darkness to musical stardom – a frank account of the price fame demands in the search for the perfect marriage between singer and fans and, at the same time, the moving story of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home. “