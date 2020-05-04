The Hollywood Reporter, African-American director Stella Meghie will take over the leadership after gaining the approval of the heirs who handle the singer’s legacy. Pat houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law who has managed her career since the 2000s and controls the inheritance that directly benefits the singer’s mother, Cissy, and her two brothers, Gary and Michael, She has given the go-ahead and will also be a producer on the project.“data-reactid =” 24 “> According to The Hollywood Reporter, African-American director Stella Meghie will take over the management after gaining the approval of the heirs who handle the singer’s legacy. Pat houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law who has managed her career since the 2000s and controls the inheritance that directly benefits the singer’s mother, Cissy, and her two brothers, Gary and Michael, She has given the go-ahead and will also be a producer on the project.

As the project has just been announced, it is still unknown which actress will take the leading role to tell us about the life of this artist who experienced as many successes as personal ups and downs. While she was triumphing as a singer and even made her first steps as an actress, she lived a tumultuous marriage with Bobby Brown, falling into addiction and ending in 2012 when she was found inanimate in a hotel bathtub. Later it was learned that the official causes of his death were coronary heart disease and cocaine. In this way, it is understood that the biopic will have to delve into all aspects of his life to be a successful biography with reality, and it is even likely that they treat his tragic death.

Many will recall that five years ago, Yaya DaCosta played Whitney in the Lifetime television biography directed by Angela Bassett, which passed without penalty or glory being riddled with criticism.