A film about the life of Whitney is already being prepared. Houston is in the works of the writer of “Bohemian Rhapsody“So surely his fans are excited.

The biographical film is being directed by Whitney houston Estate, music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners said Wednesday.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” He will follow Houston from darkness to pop stardom and promises to be “frank about the price that superstardom demanded,” according to the announcement.

“From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her teens to her tragic premature death, I know the full story of Whitney Houston has yet to be told,” Davis said in a statement.

He said the script for McCarten He will finally reveal “all Whitney whose vocal genius profoundly affected the world as she fought fiercely against the demons that were to be her ruin.”

Houston trained his gospel-style voice and was one of four artists chosen after being on the ballot for the first time. The Doobie Brothers, Biggie, and T-Rex were the others.

Whitney Houston sold over 200 million records worldwide during her 25-year career and won six Grammys, 16 Billboard Music Awards and two Emmys before his death in 2012.

McCarten, who received Oscar nominations for his screenplays for “The Theory of Everything”, “The Darkest Hour” and “The Two Popes“He said in a statement that he is grateful to work closely with people who knew Houston best.

The announcement also said that Stella Meghie is on “advanced conversations” to direct. Meghie most recently directed “The Photograph” with Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield.

The project does not yet have a studio or distribution, however, it is expected that it will become a complete success as the singer continues to be one of the singers that marked a whole generation.

