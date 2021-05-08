Whitesnake video star Tawny Kitaen loses his life

Tawny Kitaen star of Whitesnake videos lost his life | Instagram

The actress Tawny Kitaen who will star in some videos of the rock group Whitesnake He lost his life on May 7, the news of his departure immediately became viral and trending on Twitter, his departure has hurt so much that micro-tributes are being made in his honor on the microblogging service.

His birth name was Julie E. Kitaen, but everyone knew her by her nickname “Tawny kitaen“With whom she became famous, she was born on August 5, 1961 in San Diego, California, United States.

In addition to being an actress, she was also a model and a merchant, she began her career since 1983 when she was only 21 years old, her beauty captivated millions during the 80s when she just began her modeling career, especially when appearing in rock music videos where they were at the height of the youth of those years.

Surely you know the song “Here I Go Again“Of the aforementioned hard rock group, Kitaen was the beautiful protagonist who appeared in the official video, showing her beauty and captivating the protagonist while flirting with him without any qualms.

It is not known if this tremendous video had anything to do with it, but the actress ended up married to the lead singer of Whitesnake. David Coverdale He was surely struck by her beauty, as it happened with millions when they met her beautiful figure and angelic face, although the taste lasted “a short” time, they were married in 1981 and their divorce was in 1991, the video was released in 1987 when both of them already they were a couple.

She had the opportunity to work alongside Tom Hanks in 1984, in the film “Bachelor Party” in English “Bachelor Party” which in fact, this was the most recognized project that the actress had, despite having participated in several productions which were 12 in total.

Among his projects we recently found some reality shows, where he revealed that for a long time he was fighting against an unbridled desire to consume substances, apparently he managed to overcome it, however by not wanting to share the cause of his departure, perhaps some might think that something related to it happened.

It is said that the actress lost her life at her home in Newport Beach in the United States, however so far the reason for her departure has not been shared, perhaps her relatives do not want to share this misfortune to make the news even bigger.

The singer David Coverdale and ex-husband shared his condolences, in a tender message that he shared on his official Twitter account, in his message he commented that he had realized the news that was circulating and that if true he would send his condolences to his relatives, friends and inclusive to her fans, adding also a photo of a beautiful bouquet of white flowers.

Several netizens claim that the actress’s departure is one of the most painful, especially since she was considered one of the most beautiful women in the world.

In his official Instagram account where he had more than 135 thousand followers, we found the last publication that was shared where they reveal the sad news, his sons Wynter and Raine shared this statement for the fans of the beautiful model, something that surely should have been the most difficult to upload post.

The publication where they appreciate the support of their followers and friends, has more than 9 thousand red hearts and also more than 2,400 comments, most of which wished them prompt resignation and expressed their eternal admiration for Tawny Kitaen who we will surely continue to remember for a long time. weather.