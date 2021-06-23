WHITECAPS VS LA GALAXY, MLS 2021, TODAY JUNE 23

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy, in corresponding duel to the MLS Tournament 2021, the game will be played this Wednesday June 23rd.

Los Angeles Galaxy arrive in an unbeatable situation in qualifying, but with the feeling that every time they can get closer to the first two places they puncture. Vancouver, in a disastrous dynamic, has only seven points after eight rounds.

Jonathan dos Santos could reappear to, along with Chicharito, lead the Galaxy’s offensive front against one of the worst teams of the month, as the Whitecaps have lost four straight games.

We’ve had less than 2.5 goals in Vancouver’s last three home games. LA is a very aggressive team that has 12 goals for and 13 against.

Whitecaps will play before LA Galaxy in the Rio Tinto Stadium at 9:30 p.m. Mexico in mourning corresponding to MLS Tournament 2021

United States: 9:30 p.m. (ET) / 7:30 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 21:30

Ecuador: 21:30

Colombia: 21:30

Peru: 21:30

Argentina: 22:30

Chile: 21:30

