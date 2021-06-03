White Vision almost appeared in Avengers: Infinity War

One of the “gifts” that the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” has left us has been the debut of White Vision. A version of the Vision character that exists in the comics. In a way, their essence is the same, but the events around these characters differ between what is seen in the comics and what little we have seen so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The other day we commented on how Paul Bettany claimed not to know anything about the future of White Vision in the UCM, although it is more than clear that he is going to return in some way. Now we go to some new comments from the actor in which he advances that the debut of this version of the character almost took place a few years before.

In an interview with The Playlist, the actor Paul bettany He explained that he and Marvel Studios president and Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige had been talking about White Vision for years.

Kevin and I are about the same age. How old is Kevin? A little younger than me? Maybe he’s a year younger, ”Bettany says. I have a lot of friends that age, for whom White Vision was like a big deal to them in the 70’s. So Kevin and I had been talking about it for years. I don’t remember the moment. I was suspicious when we talked about draining my character of color in Avengers: Infinity War.

Recall that Paul Bettany spoke of a deleted scene from “Avengers: Endgame” in which we were going to see how they put Vision’s body in the typical body bag. A scene that they decided to discard.

Vision met its end in “Avengers: Infinity War” when Thanos ripped the Mind Stone from his head. However, “WandaVision” brought the return of a version of Vision that was constructed by Wanda Maximoff using a piece of the Mind Stone placed within her when her powers awakened. This manifestation of the Vision was created out of nothing and could only exist in the hex, the area that Wanda created to maintain her fantasy.

White Vision was not created with any pieces of the Mind Stone, but arose when SWORD rebuilt Vision’s corpse that was recovered after the events of Infinity War. Without the Mind Stone, the White Vision acted as an emotionless antagonist until the Vision recreated by Wanda awakened the memories that lay dormant within it. At that moment, White Vision left the hex heading for a destination unknown to us.

Via information | The Playlist