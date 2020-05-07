The white tailed eagle It had not been sighted in the skies of England since 1780, until now.

This bird was declared extinct at the beginning of the 20th century, due to its illegal hunting. However, the Roy Dennis Foundation for Wildlife and the Forest Organization of England They have a project for the conservation of this species.

A group of these Eagles, also known as the osprey, has GPS sensors that allow monitoring. At least six of them have made flights greater than 160 kilometers away.

One of these specimens, known for its D274-keyed tracker, traveled 427 kilometers through the southwest of the country, before returning home to the Isle of Wright.

It’s known that [estas aves] They explore extensively in their first two years of age, before returning to their natural area to reproduce, “the foundation said in an article quoted in the Daily Mirror.

What do these eagles eat?

The Eagle White-tailed fish usually feed on dead animals, although they prefer fish during spring and summer and usually ingest waterfowl during the fall and winter seasons.

This type of animal also eats some rabbits.

The Roy Dennis Foundation for Wildlife admitted that there is a high probability that people could see such an eagle near homes in England, so they asked to report these sightings. However, he also asked not to leave home, to avoid contagion from coronavirus.

White-tailed Eagle latest: G393 has flown from Suffolk to the northern Peak District, while G274 completed a 4-day tour of the south-west before returning to the Isle of Wight @SeaEagleEngland

Latest update and maps here: https://t.co/s09wEIAWVi

Photo: Tim Melling pic.twitter.com/Cz6IJ2klPk – Roy Dennis Foundation (@RoyDennisWF) April 23, 2020

With information from Millennium and Daily Mirror.

It may interest you:

The praying mantis is the enemy of the “killer hornet”: They capture a brutal fight between insects (VIDEO)

Imposter nurses steal packages from houses taking advantage of quarantine (PHOTOS)