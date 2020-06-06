SAN DIEGO

Since protests over the death of George Floyd erupted last week, more than 1,600 extremist groups, mostly white supremacists, have been identified as committing vandalism to harm the African-American community, the Southern Legal Center for Poverty said. .

In several cities of the country, protesters have accused white youths, apparently loners, who burn patrols and carry out other acts of vandalism, and then disappear before being located by the police.

Minneapolis authorities officially identified infiltrated white instigators as perpetrators of crimes. In Chicago, they documented a white “militiaman” as the person who set off explosives in court.

The Southern Legal Center for Poverty, an organization specializing in “hate” groups, reports that it currently monitors more than 1,600 extremist and racist groups in the United States, many of which may operate to discredit the mobilization for human rights. blacks and criminalize protests.

The center reported in writing that “it is absolutely imperative that local police departments and district attorneys investigate, arrest and prosecute officers who violate the rights of individuals.”

“Equally important is that the police must stop responding to peaceful protests of police killings with tear gas and rubber bullets, as we saw in recent nights,” he added.

For the center, which often advises agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), “This violence by the police against peaceful protesters is a serious abuse of human rights, and it must stop now.”

The protests for Floyd’s death continued yesterday in the United States and spread to other cities around the world.

Meanwhile, another complaint of police brutality sparked outrage when a video was released showing police from Buffalo, New York, who assaulted a 75-year-old man who was participating in the protests on Thursday.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior