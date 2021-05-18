White Sox smash Twins with 16 runs

05/18/2021 at 7:18 AM CEST

EFE

Second baseman Nick Madrigal had three hits, including his first major league home run, and infielder Danny Mendick hit his first career grand slam when the Chicago White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins by beating, 16-4.

Seven players had multiple hits with Chicago, which posted season highs in hits (18) and runs. The White Sox have won nine of their last 11 games, including four straight wins against Minnesota. Left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel (3-1) was the beneficiary, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs and seven hits.

Starter JA Happ (2-2) was mistreated again by the White Sox. Happ allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings and has allowed 15 touchdowns for Chicago in his last two starts. Happ had allowed just six runs in his first five starts for the Twins after signing as a free agent in the offseason. His ERA has risen from 1.91 to 5.35 in the last two starts.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a two-run home run and center fielder Rob Refsnyder had four hits for Minnesota, which has lost seven of eight games.

Cuban first baseman José Abreu will miss the entire series with a swollen left ankle. Abreu was injured sliding to the plate Sunday. X-rays were negative and an MRI showed inflammation. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Abreu will likely return for Friday night’s game in New York after a day off Thursday.

The Giants take the win

Starter Logan Webb pitched six scoreless innings and the San francisco giants backed him up with three home runs, which helped them beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 and consolidate leaders of the West Division of the National League. The homers came from Venezuelan third baseman Wilmer Flores, right fielder Mike Yastrzemski and Honduran second baseman Mauricio Dubón. Webb (3-3) allowed six hits, struck out four and walked a batter.

The Reds left the bases loaded in the second inning, but Webb didn’t allow a runner past the second for the remainder of his outing and induced a pair of double play balls.

The Reds didn’t help themselves defensively. Closer Tyler Rogers was responsible for getting the last three “outs” of the game with a hit allowed and secured the fifth save of the season.

The Giants loaded the bases in the first inning against starter Sonny Gray (0-3) and drove in a run when second baseman Jonathan India misplayed a potential double-play ball late in the inning.

In the Giants’ fourth, Venezuelan shortstop Eugenio Suárez missed a groundout that allowed shortstop Brandon Crawford to reach. Flores followed up with his third home run of the season, a shot to the front row of the right-field bleachers. Yastrzemski hit a 131-meter home run to right-center field with two outs in the fifth, and Dubon pushed it 5-0 with a single two-out shot in the sixth.

Left fielder Jesse Winker hit a touchdown single for the Reds in the seventh. Another ranger, right-hander, Nick Castellanos and Suarez hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth.

Gray went five innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs with three strikeouts, which did not prevent his loss.

James McCann puts up winning batting for the Mets

Pinch-hitter James McCann broke a scoreless tie with a double in the seventh inning, Hispanic catcher Tomás Nido had three hits and the New York Mets overcame more injuries in the 3-1 win over Atlanta Braves.

With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit on the nose by a 153 mph pitch from Jacob Webb, forcing a run. Pillar was knocked to the ground and blood spurted from his nose as he raised his head. Some Braves players on the field, including Webb, showed their shock and concern at the unpleasant scene. Pillar was able to walk as he was quickly escorted off the field, towels covering his face. Members of the outfield team worked to cover up the remaining blood in the batter’s box area as the Braves made a pitching change, eliminating Webb. There was no immediate report from the Mets on Pillar’s condition.

New York starter Taijuan Walker allowed a hit on three scoreless innings before leaving with tension on the left side. Reliever Sean Reid-Foley (1-0) did not allow a hit in three scoreless innings. Puerto Rican closer Edwin Díaz walked to first baseman Freddie Freeman with one out in the ninth inning before closing the game for his sixth save.

Walker and Pillar’s injuries came after the Mets added outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil to the 10-day disabled list for hamstring strains before the game. Star starter Jacob deGrom is already on the disabled list, rebounding from the strain on the right side.

New York outfielder Johneshwy Fargas had a scoring double in the eighth for his first hit in his major league debut.

Third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in the eighth off Trevor May for Atlanta’s only run.

Braves left-hander Max Fried (1-2) came out after allowing Nido a double to open the seventh. McCann broke the scoreless tie with his double to left field off Webb. With two outs and the bases loaded, Webb’s errant pitch hit Pillar to force the second run.

Contreras and Báez punish their former teammate Lester

Venezuelan catcher Willson Contreras, right fielder Jason Heyward and shortstop Javier Báez each hit starter Jon Lester on his return to Chicago, and the Cubs defeated the Washington Nationals 7-3. Lester and left fielder Kyle Schwarber, two key members of Chicago’s 2016 World Series championship team, heard loud applause throughout the night in their first game against their former team. Contreras put his arm around Schwarber’s shoulders before hitting in the first inning, and the catcher gave Lester a brief hug when the pitcher was at the plate in the third inning.

Schwarber celebrated with a two-run home run into the stands at Wrigley Field in the fourth. As is customary at Chicago’s iconic ballpark, even for old friends like the affable Schwarber, the ball was thrown onto the field.

Between standing ovations and cheers for Lester and Schwarber, the Cubs were focused on doing their job during their third win in four games. Starter Adbert Alzolay (2-3) pitched five three-run innings in his first win since April 29. Second baseman Nico Hoerner stole a base loaded hit from third baseman Starlin Castro with a tremendous dive stop in the eighth. Pinch hitter Eric Sogard and Heyward added run-scoring singles that helped Chicago close the way.

Shortstop Trea Turner hit his 10th home run for Washington, who had won three of four. First baseman Josh Bell reached starting three times with two singles and a walk.

The attendance of 11,144 fans, a season record for Wrigley Field, he greeted Schwarber with a standing ovation after the Cubs paid tribute to the slugger with a pre-game highlight video. It was more of the same when Schwarber walked to the plate in the first. Lester, 37 (0-2), received the same treatment when he took the mound for the bottom of the first inning. The southpaw removed his cap briefly in gratitude, then quickly returned to his routine. Lester’s warm welcome quickly gave way to a series of hard shots for the Cubs, who scored in each of the first three innings. Heyward’s two-run shot made it 3-0 in the second, and Contreras hit his eighth home run in the third.

After Schwarber cut Chicago’s lead to 4-3 in his sixth of the year, Baez chased Lester with a shot from the opposite field with one out in the sixth. Lester heard another loud cheer as he walked off the field and into the visitor’s booth.

Rangers break losing streak

Cuban center fielder Adolis Garcia and left-winger Willie Calhoun homered when the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over New York Yankees. The Rangers’ timely hitting prevented star starter Gerrit Cole from trying to become the winner of the first six games of the new season in the American League. Cole (5-2) allowed a season high of five runs and seven hits, and was pulled after Garcia led off the sixth with a single on 89th pitch from right-hander, in addition to walking two after failing to walk home. none in his previous five outings. Garcia’s 11th home run was an opposite field goal at the start of the second and was the first of three consecutive extra-base hits.

Designated hitter David Dahl and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed up with back-to-back doubles to put it 2-1 and ahead of Texas to stay. Garcia stole home plate, part of a two-out double steal in the sixth inning after Cole left, for a 5-1 lead.

The Rangers, coming off their first winless road trip in at least six games since 1991, had not won since their previous home game on May 9 against the Seattle Mariners, when they hit .500 for the second time this season.

Jordan Lyles (2-3) struck out six in six innings that left him with his first win in eight starts since winning his season debut on April 4.

Three of the Yankees’ first four batters had singles, and Colombian third baseman Gio Urshela’s hit put them up 0-1. But they only got one other running back past first base against the Texas right-hander. Reliever Ian Kennedy worked a perfect ninth for his AL-leading 11th save in 11 chances.

First baseman Luke Voit’s first home run of the season was a solo shot in the Yankees’ eighth. Calhoun, who had a double early in the first, hit his fifth homer with which he started the fifth inning.

Cole’s franchise-record streak of 12 consecutive starts in which he allowed two earned runs or less ended, keeping him tied with Whitey Ford (1963) and Chad Green (2017-19). Cole also broke a five-start run in a row in at least six innings and without walking a batter, one off the team record David Wells set 18 years ago. Cole’s 41 2/3 inning span without a walk since April 12 ended when right fielder Joey Gallo reached with one out in the third. The ball passed catcher Kyle Higashioka, and Gallo took off and circled first base before stumbling and then having to run back into the bag to avoid an embarrassing out.