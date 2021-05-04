White Sox sign outfielder with five years of experience to cover Robert’s injury

The White sox Chicago signed the gardener Brian Goodwin with a minor league contract in the early season in the MLB 2021.

Eloy Jiménez’s injury in spring training was the first casualty for the White sox both in defense and offense, luckily, Yermin Mercedes’ surprise has filled that gap in terms of the wood.

However, Luis Robert’s injury for multiple months has taken the players off the wheel. White sox, who stay with Leury Garcia, Billy Hamilton, Andrew Vaghot and Adam Eaton.

Brian Goodwin He is a 6’0 foot outfielder with 220 pounds, he has played for the Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals, Anaheim Angels and Cincinnati Reds. For five seasons in the MLB he’s hitting 250. with 42 homers, 129 RBIs, 144 runs scored and 22 stolen bases in a total of 357 games.

You will now join the White sox under the leadership of Tony La Russa, who is considered the most demanding leader of the entire MLB .

Here the report: