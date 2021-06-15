White Sox lose Miguel Cabrera’s best friend for the rest of the year

The team of Chicago White Sox, announced that the infielder Nick madrigal will miss the remainder of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) for an injury to his right hamstring.

Nick madrigal underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair his right proximal hamstring, a situation in which the White sox will lose through injury for the remainder of the 2021 season of Big leagues to the best friend of Miguel Cabrera. And why the best friend of the Venezuelan? Well, this player was the one who accused the Detroit Tigers of stealing signs at the beginning of the harvest.

Madrigal It was on June 9 when he suffered the injury, in a meeting between the White sox and the Toronto Blue Jays after a run to first base after hitting a groundout, which is what is knocking him out of his second season in the MLB.

“Undergoing surgery takes away some of the uncertainty. I think in this way it is a way to leave it behind and start over ”, said the manager of the White sox Tony La Russa.

Chicago #WhiteSox second baseman Nick Madrigal is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair torn tendons in his right hamstring. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 15, 2021

Nick madrigal made headlines in April after trying to accuse Miguel Cabrera of a cheater in a game against the Detroit Tigers, a situation to which the Venezuelan did not remain silent and responded to this rookie of the MLB, this being what classifies them as “best friends.”

In addition, after this loss due to injury, this 24-year-old player recognized Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez as the considerable casualties that the White sox in this MLB 2021. The procedure was performed by Dr. Nik Verma and Shane Nho in Chicago and is expected to Madrigal is back unrestricted for training in 2022.

Nick madrigal, ends the 2021 season with a .305 batting average, 10 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 21 RBIs.