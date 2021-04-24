White Sox fan rushes field and very nearly escapes the outfield (Video)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 08: Fans sit in “pods” in the right field bleachers during the Opening Day home game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 08, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

A Chicago White Sox fan rushed the field on Friday night, and very nearly escaped.

A fan rushing the field is nothing new – it’s actually quite common when fans are actually allowed at games. Now that MLB teams are allowing limited attendance, it’s not surprising that these sorts of antics are returning.

At Friday night’s Chicago White Sox-Texas Rangers game, a Sox fan ran onto the field in the south side of Chicago. Maybe it’s just the security guards at Guaranteed Rate Field, but said fan was able to juke out police, and very nearly escape over the left-field fence. He was caught at the last minute.

And the fan who ran on the field out-juked four burly White Sox security guards, broke one’s ankle. Scaled the wall in the left field corner. – Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) April 24, 2021

What’s the punishment for rushing the field at a baseball game?

A large fine and potentially getting banned from the stadium are at the forefront here, and it’s hardly worth the act. Rushing the field is hardly ever successful, and certainly not in today’s day and age when such an act is publicized on social media.

In the rare case that you’re not caught on the field, you’ll surely be identified on social either by a friend, or when you stupidly brag about the event after the fact.