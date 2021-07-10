White Sox beat Oriols 12-1

07/10/2021 at 7:55 AM CEST

Starter Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings and with the support of two home runs led to Chicago White Sox to beat Baltimore Oriols 12-1. Keuchel (7-3) allowed seven hits, one home run and one run, walked one and struck out three en route to the victory. On drums, ranger Adam Engel (4) and designated hitter Gavin Sheets (3) each hit home runs.

For the Oriols, Mexican shortstop Ramón Urías (4) took the ball off the field in the second inning when he found Keuchel’s streamer, with no teammates ahead. The defeat was carried by Puerto Rican relief Jorge López (2-12) in four innings.

Morton throws solid and beats the Marlins

Starter Charlie Morton pitched seven innings with two hits and The Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 5-0. Morton (8-3) allowed two hits, walked two and retired seven via strikeout. He only allowed a Miami running back to reach third base.

First baseman Freddie Freeman (18) hit from four corners in the first episode, solo.

For the Marlins, the loss fell to starter Anthony Bass (1-5) in one episode.

Hernández starts a barrage of home runs against the Phillies

Puerto Rican ranger Enrique Hernández hit a four-corner hit in the first inning and started a barrage of home runs for the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-5. Hernandez (11) hit a full-return ball in the first inning, with no teammates in the way as he chased pitches from starter Vince Velasquez, with no outs in the inning.

The Dominican third baseman Rafael Devers (22) also took the ball out of the field in the third inning when he found Velásquez’s shots, with no runners ahead, no outs in the episode.

On the mound the victory was won by starter Garret Richards (5-5) in five innings. The defeat of the Phillies was carried by Velasquez (3-4) in two and a third innings.

Lindor hits a grand slam and Villar two home runs for the Mets

Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor hit grand slam, Dominican third baseman Jonathan Villar added two home runs and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-4. In the sixth inning Lindor (10) bounced the ball from the field when the house was full, taking one out in the inning. Lindor knocked the ball out of the park sending it flying 376 feet over the left and center field fence. With his blow to the shots of relief Kyle Keller, Lindor put catcher James McCann, Venezuelan pinch-hitter José Peraza and ranger Brandon Nimmo on the register.

Villar (8) disappeared the ball in the third inning, with no runners ahead when he found starter JT Brubaker’s serpentine. In the seventh inning he repeated the punishment dose against the work of closer Austin Davis, alone.

The victory was scored by relay Aaron Loup (3-0) in one inning. The Pirates lost to Brubaker (4-9) in five innings.

Flores hits home run in Giants win

Venezuelan third baseman Wilmer Flores hit one of three home runs for the San Francisco Giants, who defeated the Washington Nationals 5-3. Flores (9) sent the ball to the street in the seventh inning, without teammates on the trails. First baseman Darin Ruf (9) and catcher Curt Casali (3) also bounced the ball from the field.

On the mound the victory was credited by the Dominican relief Jarlín García (1-2) in one episode. The Nationals lost to relief Sam Clay (0-3) in 1 1/3 innings.

LeMahieu and Gardner combine to boost Yankees win

First baseman DJ LeMahieu and ranger Brett Gardner each drove in two runs for the New York Yankees, who beat the Houston Astros 4-0 in the first game of the series. The Yankees were credited with the victory by deploying a 12-hitter attack, while the Texan ninth was able to connect only three.

On the mound the victory was scored by starter Lucas Luetge (3-1) in work of one and a third innings. The Astros lost to starter Jake Odorizzi (3-4) in six innings.

Kepler drives in two Twins runs

Ranger Max Kepler was tasked with hauling in two runs for the Minnesota Twins, who beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2. Kepler made contact with the ball twice of the three times it traveled to the batter’s box and finished with two RBIs from the Twins’ four touchdowns.

On the mound the victory went to the Dominican relief Jorge Alcalá (2-3) in one and a third inning, accepting two hits and retiring two by way of strikeout.

For the Tigers, Ranger Robbie Grossman (12) kicked the ball off the field in the eighth with a running back on the road. The loss went to starter Matt Manning (1-3) in five innings.

Miley throws solid and beats the Brewers

Starter Wade Miley pitched eight solid innings and led off the mound for the Cincinnati Reds, who defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0. Miley (7-4) allowed seven hits, walked three and retired four via strikeout en route to the win. In the attack, ranger Jesse Winker and wide receiver Tucker Banhart each drove in one run.

The Brewers lost to starter Eric Lauer (3-4), who worked six full innings.

Garcia drives in two in Rangers win

Cuban ranger Adolis García drove in two runs crowning cluster of three for the Texas Rangers, who beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2. Garcia’s two RBI single to center field capped a cluster of three in the sixth inning.

On the mound, starter Jordan Lyles (5-5) claimed the win, his third in a row, in a six-round job. For the Athletics, starter Cole Irvin (6-8) lost in six innings.

Choi drives in three touchdowns against the Blue Jays

South Korean first baseman Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs as the best producer in the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1. Choi hit once three times with the tree and ended up driving in three of the Rays’ seven runs.

On the mound the victory went to relief Andrew Kittredge (6-1) in two episodes. For the Blue Jays, the loss was carried by starter Alex Manoah (2-1) in 3 2/3 innings.

Bradley hits home run in Indians win

First baseman Bobby Bradley homered early in the ninth for the Cleveland Indians 2-1 win over Kansas City Royals. Bradley hit Jake Brentz’s 1-2 pitch over right-center field for his 10th home run as the Indians posted their second straight victory. The victory went to closer James Karinchak (6-2) in one episode.

For the Royals, designated hitter Soler (7) hit four-corner hit in the eighth inning with no runners ahead against relief pitches from Emmanuel Clase. The loss was charged by closer Jake Brentz (2-2) in a third inning.

The Royals have lost 14 of 17 games to fall 16 games below .500, the worst season of the season.