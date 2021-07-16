White Roosters of Querétaro suffer theft of valuable information

The Gallos Blancos del Querétaro were victims of crime after they suffered the theft of computers with historical information from the club inside the facilities of the High Performance Gallo Center.

Los Gallos Blancos reported that a subject managed to enter with false documentation and steal the devices.

The team’s board of directors offered a lifetime bonus to anyone who provides information to help catch the offender and recover the stolen computers.

“This character entered the CEGAR with false documentation and stole some compus with historical and irreplaceable information about our Roosters,” reported the club’s board of directors.

The robbery took place on the morning of Thursday, July 15, when the individual managed to enter the CEGAR facilities without complications.

