We are already back with the count of the best superheroes and superheroines in history. As has been revealed in previous installments, “It is a list of the 15 best superheroes, based on my mere taste. I left out characters that only appeared in one or two series of limited duration. So we will not see characters like Miracle Man or Promethea. I preferred to focus on characters that have been liked by people for decades. ”

11. White Queen

A paragraph from History: in the 19th century, while in real life women entered the labor market, a new type of character emerged in literature that today is considered a misogynistic representation, the “Femme fatale”, a heartless woman who destroys the men who fall into her networks, like a modern mermaid or something like that. In the comics, the heirs of that tradition are, among others, Catwoman, Poison Ivy and the White Queen. First supervillains, and now heroines.

Emma Grace Frost is a wealthy woman who belonged to a lodge of powerful people who, although made up of mutants, is enemy of the X-Men. Over the years and feminist struggles, society has matured somewhat. Comics, like any other literature, reflected this change, and Emma became an outstanding teacher at the Xavier School with a particular teaching style.

His powers are a reflection of his unique personality: his telepathy is a symbol of his analytical character and sharp intelligence; and its ability to turn your skin into almost unbreakable diamond is a correlate of its kind and chill. All, characteristics that were not previously associated with a superheroine. And it is that Emma goes through life without apologizing to anyone for her way of being, a necessary feature in the fight for mutant rights.

Trivia Fact: Of all the superheroes, she’s the only one who has had multiple cosmetic surgeries and has no problem mentioning it.

Here the traditional gallery of images, with illustrations from the most recognized comic book artists who have taken White Queen as their muse.

Here is one of his live-action appearances on X-Men: First Class.

.