The only crime of a minor under 14 years of age was carrying a cigar among their belongings

United States.- An agent of the Police of California was caught on video Monday using excessive force against a fourteen-year-old black teenager in Rancho Cordova, a city in the Sacramento metropolitan area.

The video was shared on Tuesday afternoon by Twitter user @ 0hnana__, who identified herself as the minor’s sister. In it you can see the police hitting the child in the chest and then sticking his head against the ground where he subjected him by twisting his arm; in the audio you can hear the person recording the video asking the police Make it stop.

My baby brother who is 14 years old. All of this over a swisher ?? there´s more footage but I wasn´t able to upload it all. Please repost, we just want justice for my baby! ???? # JUSTICE4JAH pic.twitter.com/reftDDyHha – nana mf bangah ?? (@ 0hnana__) April 28, 2020

The final arrest report explains that the police seized “tobacco products” from the minor; the boy carried a cigar with him

According to Buzzfeed News, the Police County Attorney argued that the officer was patrolling the area over allegations of alcohol, tobacco and drug sales to minors when he saw the teenager with an adult in what appeared to be such an exchange and that when the subjects were approached the adult fled and the minor refused to cooperate and “refused to give him basic identifying information.”

Finally, in an official statement, the authorities explain that the officer recovered “tobacco products” from the minor, who was summoned and handed over to his relatives. The boy carried with him a cigar of the brand Swisher Sweet.

In later tweets, the boy’s sister explained that the boy has a heart condition that could have been complicated by the blows to the chest he received. He also said that his brother had never had problems with the law before and returned home full of scratches and chest pain.