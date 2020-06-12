Choosing between a white and a red wine goes beyond personal taste, each one providing different properties. Know their main differences and choose your favorite

When it comes to wine decide on red or white it is an important aspect for each person, although it is merely a matter of taste. The wine is one of the most consumed alcoholic beverages in the world and is highly valued for its artisan elaboration process, its unmatched taste and it is considered the perfect companion of exquisite dishes.

It is the drink that is most associated with Mediterranean lifestyle and diet, considered one of the health trends most important in recent years. That is why wine is considered a drink with therapeutic properties which has gotten a lot of attention lately, various scientific studies support its medicinal benefits since it is considered a good ally for reduce the risk of heart disease and benefits its operation.

A brief summary about the wine:

Wine is a product that is derived from the fermentation of grape juice, Stands out for its amazing brewing process It begins when the grapes are harvested, and then they are crushed in vats to ferment. The wonderful thing is that the fermentation process turns the natural sugars of grape juice, in alcohol. Then the crushed grapes go through a press that removes skin and sediment, this is the step in which together with the color of the grape it is determined if a wine will be white or red.

The White wine is a product that is obtained from pressing the grapes prior to fermentation, while Red wine is pressed after fermentation. After this step the wine ages in barrels stainless steel or oak and from there time is responsible determines that it is ready to be bottled.

Differences between red and white wine:

The main difference between one variant and the other of course it is the color of the grapes used. Another aspect that influences the color of the wine has to do with fermentation, if it is made with grapes with or without skin.

To make a white wine prior to fermentation it is necessary remove skin, seeds and stems. In the case of red wine, red grapes are crushed and they are transferred with all their elements directly to the warehouses.

The grape skins are responsible for give wine its pigment. That is why red wine variants are particularly rich in plant compounds found on the skin, such as tannins and resveratrol.

A glass of red wine brings 125 calorieswhile a glass of white wine 121 calories.

The million dollar question Which is healthier?

Due to its production process, red wine it is rich in plant compounds that attribute outstanding curative benefits, especially for the cardiovascular health since it is impressively attributed benefits to decrease the risk of heart disease. This is due to thex extraordinary anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that its compounds give it. It is also attributed great qualities to regulate high cholesterol levels and increases the good cholesterol “HDL”.

Another of his great genius lies in his benefits for brain function, since it relates to qualities to stop mental decline related to age, this is thanks to its content in a antioxidant called resveratrol. This substance is also associated with benefits for relieve joint pain, is a good ally of diabetes and in general it is related to a lower risk of disease.

What happens to white wine is that due to the way it is prepared, it loses a good amount of medicinal compounds than They are found on the skin of the grape. This does not mean that it does not provide benefitsHowever, in the case of red wine they are much more marked. The White wine It can also be made from Red grapes so it still contains antioxidants, which provide benefits related to heart and brain health. It is considered cooler and lighter, is also associated with benefits to combat agingor and is kind to the lung system.

The specialists conclude that alcohol consumption should never be promoted as an alternative to improve health, however, because wine is a fermented drink of natural origin has attracted attention for its exceptional antioxidant content. That is why as part of the Mediterranean diet It is recommended to consume a small glass a day, preferably of red wine.

Red wine could be a best option in health issues, for him just keeping the compounds intact that its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. The grape polyphenols provide benefits for fight free radicals and help in prevention of degenerative diseases.