William « Hank » Beasley was fired from his job.

William « Hank » Beasley and his girlfriend blocked the way with his truck to Michael Barajas, 28-year-old UC-Berkeley graduate to enter the apartment complex where he lives at SOMA Residences in San Francisco.

A video recorded by one of those affected shows the moment in which the subject blocks access to the parking lot and assaults another man who defended the Hispanic of Mexican origin.

After the incident went viral on social media, the attacker was fired from his tech job at Apex System, company that published the decision on Twitter.

“We have completed our internal review of the incident with one of our employees. We have decided to fire the employee immediately. We will not tolerate racist or other violence or behavior at Apex Systems« The company indicated.

Barajas said that he was returning to his apartment at SOMA Residences that day after going out to buy fruit, but when he used his remote control to open the garage door the white truck stopped in front of him and prevented him from moving forward.

Beasley allegedly referred to Barajas as a « criminal » who could not be allowed to enter.

« Today a white couple from Florida did not let me into my complex and told me that they would not allow a criminal to enter their complex, as they needed to protect him, » Barajas wrote on Instagram.

This happened last night in San Francisco. Disappointing to see this sort of stuff in our own backyard. These young gentlemen were trying to get home, when they were accused of not living in a complex in the SOMA area. William and Ellie are their names. #RT #BrownLivesMatter #BLM pic.twitter.com/Yxvq8NqMAO – LESG (@LESGOfficial) June 24, 2020

Barajas told ABC 7 that he was dressed in black that was displaying his tattoos at the time, so he believes that when Beasley saw him he simply decided that he was a threat, due to his appearance.

