White House advisers intend to present several options to U.S. President Donald Trump of “major reasoned policies” to help restore confidence in an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, a Trump economic adviser said on Sunday.

Isolation measures across the country to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus have hit the US economy, closing deals and causing rising unemployment.

“We are going to need really big, well-grounded policies to get people optimistic again,” White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett told reporters, warning that the US unemployment rate is likely to reach 16% or more this month.

“We look forward to talking to the president about this … to start presenting the first five or six ideas that we want to bring to Congress,” he added.

Hassett said it is possible for the economy to recover quickly when it begins to reopen, but warned that things will get worse before they start to improve.

“I think the next few months are going to look terrible,” said Hassett. “It will be the worst numbers we’ve ever seen.”

A record 26.5 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March, and retail sales, home construction and consumer confidence have plummeted.

Congressional non-partisan budgetary office predicted on Friday that the economy will contract at an annual rate of nearly 40% in the second quarter, with unemployment reaching 16% in the third quarter. But even for next year, the cabinet predicts an unemployment rate on average above 10%.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the economy should “really recover” in the third quarter, after starting to reopen in May and June.

“We are bringing an unprecedented amount of fiscal relief into the economy,” Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday. “I believe that this will have a significant impact.”

