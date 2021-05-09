White House to re-release visitation data after suspension

The government of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Friday that it will re-publish the records of visitors to the White House, after it was stopped during the term of Donald Trump.

Miami World / telemundo51

In a statement, the Executive informed that it will release visitor records from January 2021, when Biden arrived at the White House.

This measure will make public the visitors entering and leaving the presidential mansion, in accordance with “President Biden’s commitment to restore integrity, transparency and trust in the government,” the text says.

To begin with, the White House has released 400 records produced between January 20 and 31 of this year, although it assured that each month it will publish several, as long as it is considered that they are not “sensitive.”

“As vaccination increases and the response to the pandemic continues to progress, we look forward to welcoming many more visitors to the White House compound,” the note said.

The government specified that it will not publish personal data of visitors, such as their dates of birth or telephone numbers, or of White House workers, as well as those records that pose a threat to national security.

They will also not release details of the personal guests of Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, or of the Vice President, Kamala Harris, when they come to the presidential mansion for unofficial and non-political business.

Likewise, they will not do so when it comes to “delicate” encounters, as occurs when a president meets with nominees for a position as judge on the Supreme Court.

During his tenure, Barack Obama, of which Biden was vice president, ordered that both the White House and the Secret Service, in charge of presidential security, make visitor records public between 90 and 120 days after they took place, with the exception of certain personal meetings.

Trump’s advisers canceled that practice when he came to power, citing “national security risks and privacy concerns.”

In the first batch of 400 records published this Friday by the Biden Executive it appears that the president has only had two encounters with visitors.

One with Charles Luftig on January 21, who was later appointed chief of staff in the office of the director of National Intelligence; and another on the 25th of that month with General Brian Fenton, Colonel Caleb Hyatt and with Charlene Austin, the wife of the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, as well as their two stepsons, Christopher Hill and Reginald Hill.

Since his arrival to the presidency, Biden has held official meetings at the White House, which have appeared on his agenda as president, such as meetings with members of Congress.